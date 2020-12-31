Woman jailed in identity theft case
Chino police arrested a 21-year-old Glendora woman Dec. 23 on suspicion of possessing personal profiling information with the intent of committing identity theft, police said.
Kalynn Michelle Mattox was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of possessing identifications of at least 10 people, according to county jail records. She was released from the jail on bail at 1:33 a.m. Christmas morning, records show.
Chino police stopped a car at 5:43 p.m. in the 5100 block of Philadelphia Street and learned the driver was on active parole, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“During the investigation, Ms. Mattox was found to be in possession of personal profile information for the purposes of committing identity theft,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “She was taken into custody at the scene.”
A passenger identified as Jesse Armando Macias, 33, of La Puente was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug materials, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Macias was taken to the West Valley Detention Center and was released at 1:02 a.m. Dec. 24 with a citation.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
Nominations due Dec. 31
Nominations for the 2020 Chino Valley Fire District’s Fred L. Burns Community Service Award will be accepted through midnight Thursday, Dec. 31.
No awards were given in 2007, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Submissions can be made online at chinovalley fire.org, access the Community Relations tab and click on the Fred L. Burns Award header in the dropdown menu.
A tab can also be found on the “hot topics” section of the fire district website on the left-hand side of the page.
Information: chinovalley fire.org.
