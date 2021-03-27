Robbery suspects sought
Police in Chino are seeking two men wanted for robbing a street vendor March 18 in the 12900 block of Fourth Street in Chino.
Officers were called at 7:11 p.m., learning the female street vendor was approached by two black men who were armed with a handgun.
The woman gave money to the men, who then fled in a four-door grey sedan.
“The victim was not hurt as a result of the robbery,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said. “Officers searched the area for the suspects and did not locate them.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
Teen arrested for assault
A 17-year-old Chino resident was jailed March 18 on suspicion of assaulting a family member with a knife, Chino police said.
The unidentified teen was later found and arrested. He was booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers went to the 5100 block of Revere Street at 10:25 a.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, learning the teen had armed himself with a knife and assaulted a family member during an argument.
“No one was hurt as a result of the incident,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Road-rage leads to arrest
Chino Hills police jailed a 26-year-old Whittier man March 19 on suspicion of branding a knife at a motorist during a road-rage incident near Peyton Drive and Chino Hills Parkway, police said.
William Anthony Johnson was booked into the West Valley Detention Center for exhibiting a deadly weapon and reckless driving after his 11:04 a.m. arrest, but was released with a citation six hours later, jail records show.
Chino Hills police went to a reported road-rage incident where one driver followed the other, brandished a knife and sped away.
Deputies stopped the suspect a short time later at the 71 Freeway and Ramona Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Woman reports sexual assault cases
A woman told Chino Police on March 16 she had been sexually assaulted by different people in Brazil and Baltimore, Maryland several years ago while responding to a report of a woman having a mental crisis.
The unidentified woman was staying at the Extended Stay Hotel at 4325 Corporate Center Ave. in Chino when she told police about the incidents.
“None of the assaults occurred in the city of Chino,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said. “The victim had never reported these incidents to the police. Officers completed a police report that was forwarded to the corresponding jurisdiction for further investigation.”
Seven arrested in DUI operation
Seven motorists were arrested March 17 during a Chino Hills Police Department St. Patrick’s Day DUI operation.
“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal and irresponsible,” Deputy Sokly Chau said. “Driving impaired is never excusable, pandemic or not.”
Another DUI operation will take place on Cinco De Mayo, Wednesday, May 5.
Funding for the operations come from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Man flees after brandishing gun
A 24-year-old Buena Park man is being sought for brandishing a gun during a child-custody exchange in the 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Chino Hills police said David Wagner fled before deputies could arrive after the 1:10 p.m. child exchange.
He is wanted on charges of brandishing a firearm, child endangerment and a violation of a court order, police said.
“The case was submitted to the District Attorney,” said Sgt. Randy Naquin.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
‘Quality of Life’ workshops
The Chino Hills Police Department will host several “Quality of Life” virtual workshops from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 29; Tuesday, March 30; and Thursday, April 1.
According to Captain John Walker, the police department is driven by proactive goals and would like to team up with the community to review any quality-of-life concerns.
The police department has hosted these meetings each year, beginning in 2019.
Input collected from residents will assist the police department in addressing law enforcement concerns through prioritized, focused enforcement of laws and ordinances based on top community concerns.
Residents and businesses may select one workshop from the three dates available. Advanced registration is required.
Visit chinohills.org/qualityoflife to register.
The police department will be prepared to review trending crime concerns in the city. Information: Crime Prevention Unit, (909) 364-2038.
