The child’s age was not provided. Sgt. Franklin said the suspect forcefully took the woman’s phone to stop her from calling the police.
The suspect was arrested by police as he was trying to flee the apartment, Sgt. Franklin said.
Burglary suspect arrested
Chino police jailed a 28-year-old Chino man last Saturday afternoon on suspicion of burglarizing a home.
Paul Michael Estrella was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on $300,000 bail, according to county jail records.
Officers were called at 3:28 p.m. to a home in the 13600 block of Tucker Avenue, learning a man was seen coming out of a second-story window to escape through the backyard, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
The suspect was arrested a few minutes later in the 13600 block of Van Horn Circle, jail records show.
Alcohol theft prompts arrest
Employees of a Stater Bros. market in Chino detained a man last Saturday night after he tried to flee the store with a bottle of alcohol without paying and assaulting an employee.
Carlos Enrique Chuc, 20, of Upland was booked on $10,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery, being drunk in public and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
Chino police were called to the store at 4721 Riverside Drive at 9:04 p.m. on a report that a combative person was being detained by employees, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
The suspect walked into the store, picked out a bottle of alcohol and tried to walk out before being stopped by employees, the sergeant said.
“The employees were not injured during the incident,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Carjacking suspect nabbed
A suspect wanted in a May 12 carjacking in the 11800 block of Telephone Avenue in Chino was arrested three days later by Chino Police.
Nicholas Cowen, 19, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. May 15 in the 13000 block of Seventh Street in Chino, jail records show. He was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
“Detectives received information about the possible location of an outstanding suspect in the carjacking investigation,” Sgt. Nancy Franklin said. “As officers attempted to contact the suspect, he attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended by officers.”
Robbery suspect caught
Chino police arrested a 30-year-old man May 10, a day after he was suspected of forcibly grabbing the phone of his ex-girlfriend during a domestic disturbance in the 13100 block of 11th Street in Chino. Pedro Carrillo Ramirez was arrested at 9 p.m. on May 11 on suspicion of armed robbery, according to county jail records. He was released at 7:17 p.m. May 13.
Records show that a court date has not been scheduled.
Police went to the home at 11:11 a.m. on May 9 and talked with a woman who reported her ex-boyfriend came to pick up his stimulus check and an argument took place, said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“When (the suspect) refused to leave the location, the female told him she was calling the police and used her cell phone to attempt to call 9-1-1,” the sergeant said. “(The suspect) grabbed the female’s hand and cell phone to prevent her from making the emergency call and forcibly removed the phone from her hand.”
The suspect fled on a bicycle before police could arrive. He was arrested the next day.
