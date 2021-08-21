DUI checkpoint held Friday
Chino police conducted a DUI checkpoint Friday night after Champion press time, the department announced.
The location of the checkpoint was not disclosed, but police said the locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests, and added the primary purpose of checkpoints is to promote public safety by deterring residents from driving intoxicated.
The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sgt. Ted Olden said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.” Drivers convicted of DUI for the first time can face up to $13,500 in fines and penalties and can have their license suspended.
Funding for the checkpoint comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
Blood drive Aug. 31
Chino Police Department and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Chino Police Community Room, 5451 Guardian Way, Chino.
Residents ages 18 to 60 with a clean record of health may participate.
Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code ChinoPD.
Information: (800) 733-2767.
DUI patrol in Chino Hills
Chino Hills police will have additional officers on patrol through Monday, Sept. 6 looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the department announced Wednedsay.
“Driving impaired is risky and puts yourself and others around you in serious danger,” said Deputy Sokly Chau. “If you are taking a road trip over the next few weeks, make good choices and drive like your closest friends and family are in the cars around you.”
Information: Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
Safety workshops scheduled
Personal safety and awareness workshops for women will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, and Oct. 30 at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Women can choose one of the three workshops offered by the City of Chino Hills and the Chino Hills Police Department. The free workshops are open to Chino Hills women ages 15 and up. Advanced registration is required.
Information: chinohills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.
