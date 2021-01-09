Chino Police Department
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Vandalism, 13600 block of Bunker Hill Place, midnight.
Vandalism, 6600 block of Burke Court, 6:40 a.m.
Lost property, 13000 block of 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:37 p.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Telephone Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
Forgery, 12600 block of Lewis Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6200 block of Desales Street, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Assault, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
Lost property, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5200 block of Las Flores Drive, 1 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12100 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline and Schaefer avenues, 6:44 p.m.
Lost property, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:25 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Miguel Street, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Assault, 13500 block of Zivi Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:56 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 4:36 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4300 block of Francis Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5600 block of Kimball Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of Tronkeel Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 1
Assault, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 12:11 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4900 block of Edison Avenue, 4 a.m.
Assault on a police officer, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:09 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Francis and Central avenues, 6:25 a.m.
Assault on a police officer, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
Burglary, 6000 block of Ashley Court, 1:07 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11300 block of Central Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:59 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, 14100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:13 a.m.
Identity theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 1:16 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3700 block of Francis Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
Forgery, Central and College Park avenues, 2:38 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13500 block of Cambridge Place, 6 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13500 block of Cambridge Place, 7 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 8:40 p.m.
Burglary, 4300 block of Schaefer Avenue, 10:48 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Identity theft, 12300 block of Twin Gables Drive, 3:34 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4600 block of Francis Avenue, 6:57 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6000 block of Joaquin Street, 7:54 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
Assault with a deadly weapon, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
Annoyance, 13200 block of Umah Place, 11:05 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Assault with a deadly weapon, 12900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 4
Theft, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:54 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:53 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4400 block of Lidia Court, 1:49 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 6900 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Cheyenne Court, 4:21 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Theft, 12700 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, Mountain and Kimball avenues, 12:38 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Fifth Street, 10 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of San Antonio Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Fraud, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:27 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16700 block of Sage Circle, 2:28 p.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:29 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Mariposa Avenue and Mesa Boulevard, 3:34 p.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Val Verde Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17600 block of Colonial Court, 7:36 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Wembley Avenue, 6:15 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Beckman Court, 6:44 p.m.
Burglary, 4900 block of Heritage Drive, 8:04 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Burglary, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:03 a.m.
Burglary, 3400 block of Ashley Court, 2:58 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 1
Assault, 1400 block of Spring Creek Way, 1:09 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Peyton Drive, 4:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Live Oak Road, 1:19 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Identity theft, Anochecer Avenue and Madrugada Drive, 12:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2200 block of Hedgerow Lane, 8:29 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14000 block of Ravenwood Drive, 9:01 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:09 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 3:17 p.m.
Assault, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 3:56 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 8:50 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Burglary, 16100 block of Woodrow Court, 10:42 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14800 block of Cherry Drive, 12:52 p.m.
Theft, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 6:49 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 4
Identity theft, 17300 block of Sara Lane, 9:02 a.m.
Theft, 2300 block of Quail Glen Drive, 10:14 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3600 block of Garden Court, 10:57 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14700 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 1:17 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14700 block of Cork Drive, 2:43 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:07 p.m.
Vandalism, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Stolen vehicle, 15200 block of Wallace Avenue, 5:40 a.m.
Vandalism, 15600 block of Shantung Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
Theft, 2900 block of Crape Myrtle Circle, 2:09 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Village Drive, 3:06 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Village Drive, 3:41 p.m.
Identity theft, 2500 block of Stagecoach Trail, 6:44 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:16 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Burglary, 3500 block of Terrace Drive, 12:06 a.m.
