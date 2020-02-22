Trio facing theft, conspiracy charges
Two women and a man were jailed Feb. 13 on suspicion of theft and conspiracy after a theft was reported at the Lowe’s Store at 13251 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Loni Korito, 25, of Menifee, and Anaheim residents Jessica Camacho, 45, and Robert O’Neill, 32, were arrested at 6:20 p.m. and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Deputies were called to the store, located in The Commons shopping center, on a report of a theft, said Detective Andrew McCoy.
“The suspects entered a silver Mitsubishi Lancer and after an area check at the Lowe’s store, the vehicle was found in the rear parking lot,” he said.
Ms. Korito and Ms. Camacho were inside the car and Mr. O’Neill was found inside the store loading up merchandise, the detective added.
Deputies found narcotics inside the car along with power tools suspected to have been stolen from inside the store.
“Detectives are seeking additional victims,” Detective McCoy said.
