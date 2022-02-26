Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Cambridge Court, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Child abuse, 8600 block of Forest Park Street, 1:07 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of Calico Place, 5 a.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 1 p.m.
Identity theft, 12600 block of Franklin Court, 2:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13700 block of Magnolia Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Unlawful license plates or registration to avoid compliance, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:34 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Butterfield Place, 7:40 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 10:41 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
Trailer theft, 14200 block of Ramona Avenue, 9 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5300 block of Carob Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Susana Street, 11:25 a.m.
Burglary, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 1 p.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6000 block of Kimball Avenue, 3 p.m.
Vandalism, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
Assault, 6700 block of Palmer Court, 5:14 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12700 block of Telephone Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of 14th Street, 7:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6500 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15900 block of Euclid Avenue, 4 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of Wilbur Avenue, 6:09 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13600 block of Roswell Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Benson Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 6 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
Child abuse, 16300 block of E. Preserve Loop, 7:44 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:58 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12700 block of Benson Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Third Street, 10 a.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, noon.
Assault, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
Assault, 4300 block of Wintress Drive, 3:01 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Carlisle Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Fern Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of East End Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5300 block of Riverside Drive, 9:53 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 11:27 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:41 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Benson Avenue, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 12:27 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5300 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, 12:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:20 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:48 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Identity theft, 16700 block of Elk Horn Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
Assault, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Possession of a controlled substance, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 8:17 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Augusta Drive, 1:51 p.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
Assault, 3400 block of Terrace Drive, 2:37 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14000 block of Country Walk Lane, 9:44 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Amethyst Lane, 7:29 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2800 block of Galloping Hills Road, 8:07 a.m.
Mail theft, 5300 block of Carob Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Drunk in public, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 2:58 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5700 block of Sorrel Hills Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2600 block of Eagle Crest Road, 11:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Village Drive, 1:20 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 3:49 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 11:35 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Valley View Drive, 12:10 p.m.
Stolen motorcycle, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 5:58 p.m.
Under the influence, 3400 block of Grand Avenue, 11:29 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
Driving under the influence, Cypress Point Drive and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 1:07 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14700 block of Foxwood Road, 11:01 a.m.
Theft, 16600 block of Timberview Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
Under the influence, Soquel Canyon Parkway and the 71 Freeway, 5:44 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:59 a.m.
Attempted robbery, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:47 a.m.
Identity theft, 1700 block of Mill Stream Drive, 10:34 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Gird Avenue, 11:14 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:51 a.m.
Shoplifting, Los Serranos Country Club Drive and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 3:11 p.m.
