Chino man accused of molestation
Chino police arrested a 54-year-old grandfather Monday afternoon on suspicion of molesting his 12-year-old granddaughter several times during the past four years, the department reported Tuesday.
Jorge Luis Nava, 54, of Chino, is being held on $750,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He was booked on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, court records show.
“A bail enhancement for Mr. Nava was imposed due to the severity of the crimes,” said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
He said Chino officers were called to the Chino Police Department lobby at 9:58 a.m. Aug. 26 to speak with a 12-year-old girl and her parents about a sexual battery incident.
“During their investigation, officers learned that the child had been molested several times by her grandfather over the past four years,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Chino police detectives were contacted and assumed the investigation.”
Detectives arrested the suspect at 2 p.m. Monday at his work in the city of Santa Fe Springs.
Patient arrested for assault at CVMC
Police in Chino arrested a 21-year-old Chino Hills man Sept. 3 on suspicion of assaulting staff members at Chino Valley Medical Center during a medical procedure.
Anthony Ramirez is being held on $75,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on two counts of assaulting emergency personnel.
Police went to the hospital at 5451 Walnut Ave., at 11:33 a.m. on a report of a combative patient, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“When officers arrived, the patient had been restrained and sedated by medical staff,” the sergeant said.
He said the man was at the hospital to receive treatment, and multiple staff members were assaulted.
“The assaulted staff members sustained minor to moderate injuries as a result of the assault,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Ramirez was released from the hospital at 6:25 p.m. and arrested, the sergeant said.
Guns, drugs found in car
A 26-year-old Chino man was jailed Sept. 9 after Chino Police found two loaded handguns, ammunition and illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in the 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, near the 60 Freeway, in Chino.
Robert Lucas Romero was booked on $250,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center after his 11:37 p.m. arrest, police said. He was released on bail at 12:35 a.m. Sunday, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police officers stopped a vehicle at 11 p.m., finding the driver, his girlfriend and their one-year-old inside the car, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“After further investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of two loaded 9mm handguns, ammunition, illegal narcotics and evidence of narcotics sales,” the sergeant said.
Two search warrants were obtained by the Chino Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team, which searched two homes in Chino and seized additional evidence of narcotic sales, a semi-automatic rifle, a .22-caliber handgun, ammunition and a ballistic vest, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Romero was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, transportation of illegal narcotics, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and child endangerment.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
A 25-year-old Bloomington motorcyclist was killed Sept. 8 in a crash on the westbound 60 Freeway, east of Euclid Avenue, near the Chino-Ontario city border, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Christian Robinson died in the 6:50 a.m. collision, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
Investigators determined the man was on a 2021 Harley Davidson at 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway when he made an evasive turning movement and was ejected off his motorcycle, Officer Rawls said.
The man was then struck by a tractor-trailer semi, driven by Fernando Robledo, 52, of Fontana, the officer said.
“The driver of the Harley Davidson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Officer Rawls said. “The driver of the Peterbilt did not sustain any injuries.”
At least three traffic lanes were blocked on the westbound 60 Freeway to allow investigators to survey the scene. All lanes reopened by 10:30 a.m.
Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga office at (909) 980-3994.
Chino police receive grant
Chino Police Department announced Wednesday it has received a $33,081 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to battle alcohol-related harm in the community.
“This is important to the City of Chino in order to increase protection for our youth and to proactively address any problem locations if they contribute to an increase in crime,” Chief Wes Simmons said.
The grant is one of nearly 50 awarded in California to local law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership.
The grants helps strengthen law enforcement efforts by combining the resources of local police officers and ABC.
ABC agents have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws and can help communities reduce alcohol-related harm.
The program is designed to keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions, or revocations against businesses that violate the law and cause harm to the community.
The funds can be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs, Chino Police said.
