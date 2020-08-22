Chino Police Department
Thursday, Aug. 13
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 5700 block of Philadelphia Street, 10 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, Yorba Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 4:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 5:38 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 8 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Norton Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14
Theft, 12900 block of 10th Street, midnight.
Lost bank card, Oaks and Tronkeel avenues, 8:52 a.m.
Assault, Central Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 12:23 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 2:08 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12500 block of Tenth Street, 3:47 p.m.
Theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 5:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 7:14 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5100 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 6:37 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 14300 block of San Antonio Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:38 a.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 10:21 a.m.
Robbery, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
Assault, 7900 block of Southpoint Street, 3:23 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3:36 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Possession of a blank check with intent to defraud, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:29 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
Causing harm to an elder, 12700 block of Gun Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of 13th Street, 6:56 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4800 block of Revere Street, 12:06 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Oaks and Schaefer avenues, 1:04 a.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:08 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 4900 block of Liberty Street, 3:38 a.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:26 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6500 block of Lacey Street, 5:28 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 8600 block of Forest Park Street, 9:30 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of 12th Street, 11:22 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Stolen vehicle, 7800 block of Meridian Street, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 8:02 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 10:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16000 block of Nature Trail Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Magnolia Avenue, 12:49 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Thursday, Aug. 13
Trespassing, 16200 block of Da Vinci Drive, 7:23 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:36 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14
Attempted burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 7:13 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 2700 block of Fairlane Place, 8:31 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2500 block of Cottonwood Trail, 3:26 p.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 3:39 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 6:41 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Under the influence, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:31 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 9:47 a.m.
Vandalism, 2300 block of Madrugada Drive, 11:23 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Los Serranos Boulevard and Country Club Drive, 4:49 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1500 block of Red Apple Lane, 5:29 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 12:39 a.m.
Under the influence, 16900 block of East Lane, 11:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Identity theft, 1000 block of Everest Court, 1:11 p.m.
