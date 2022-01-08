One arrested in DUI patrol
Chino Hills police arrested one driver and issued 22 citations during a DUI patrol operation Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can faces fines of $13,500 and have their license suspended, Deputy Sokly Chau said.
“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal and irresponsible,” the deputy said. “Driving impaired is inexcusable.”
Chino Hills police will conduct several DUI patrols this year.
Funding for the patrol comes from a grant by the California Office and Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Fire chief swearing in Jan. 20
Interim Chino Valley Fire Chief Dave Williams will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at Station 61, 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Chief Williams replaced retiring chief Tim Shackelford in August.
