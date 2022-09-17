Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5200 block of Bell Court, 8:30 a.m.
Assault, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 12:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Jefferson Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Telephone and Edison avenues, 4 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3800 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:53 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 7:42 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, Fern Avenue and Gird Street, 10 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:02 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Theft, 14700 block of Yorba Court, 4 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:49 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Oleander Avenue, 7:04 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
Sending obscene matter depicting a minor, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:08 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Copra Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
Identity theft, 12900 block of Orange Court, 1:38 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Princeton Street, 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Roswell Avenue, 3 p.m.
Burglary, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 3:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 5700 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of 14th Street, 8:44 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3600 block of Maxon Street, 2:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Revere Street, 5:37 a.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 7:21 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12400 block of Telephone Avenue, noon.
Challenging a fight in a public place, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
Burglary, 8600 block of Bay Laurel Street, 3 p.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Benson Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicles, Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Riverside Drive, 10:22 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4200 block of Riverside Drive, 10:44 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Polk Court, 3:37 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:56 a.m.
Assault, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:10 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Sixth Street, noon.
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Cypress Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 5:33 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 8300 block of Chino Corona Road, 6:30 p.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 1900 block of S. Mountain Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
Vandalism, 16700 block of Euclid Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Possession of drug materials, 4300 block of Francis Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
Possession of marijuana, 15000 block of Central Avenue, 12:54 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of G Street, 2:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 12:30 p.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Breton Avenue, 1 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 4:52 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 7:30 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 11:31 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Kumquat Place, 2:49 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Naranja Street, 4:01 a.m.
Burglary, 8300 block of Pine Avenue, 8:16 a.m.
Vandalism, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 1:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Mashona Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Roswell Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Cedro Avenue, 7:08 a.m.
Robbery, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 9:52 a.m.
Burglary, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 10:04 a.m.
Possession of a weapon at a school, 5400 block of Jefferson Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Burglary, 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Possession of a controlled substance, Esther Street and Williams Avenue, 12:53 a.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:54 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Carrying a concealed firearm, Scenic Ridge Drive and Rimrock Avenue, 12:07 a.m.
Theft, 13900 block of Valley View Lane, 1:18 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 5:32 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Cadmium Court, 8:54 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Pointe Coupee, 9:26 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Pointe Coupee, 10:43 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Bird Farm Road, 5:03 a.m.
Theft, 3300 block of Royal Ridge Drive, 6:28 a.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Nomad Lane, 10:10 a.m.
Vandalism, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 11:16 a.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 7:46 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Burglary, 1600 block of Rainbow Knoll, 10:44 a.m.
Fraud, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 4:11 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Trespassing, 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:43 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 13400 block of Treasure Way, 10:08 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13400 block of Melody Road, 10:12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:50 p.m.
Identity theft, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 9:14 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Possession of narcotics, Butterfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 1:52 a.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:31 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of San Rafael Drive, 8:16 a.m.
Identity theft, 17800 block of Shady View Drive, 9:44 a.m.
Identity theft, 1800 block of Nordic Avenue, 11 a.m.
Theft, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
Fraud, 13700 block of Evening Terrace Drive, 6:18 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Red Barn Court, 8:25 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:48 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15700 block of Merced Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
Under the influence, Eucalyptus Avenue and Rancho Hills Drive, 7:47 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 10:52 p.m.
