Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 30
Possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, 11600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:19 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5700 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:29 a.m.
Identity theft, 6700 block of Elm Court, 7:46 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 1:54 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3500 block of Rawhide Lane, 3 p.m.
Unlawful license plates with intent to avoid compliance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 5:46 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
Burglary, 15300 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15900 block of Fountain Lane, 9 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 1400 block of W. Philadelphia Street, 10:11 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 8800 block of Merrill Avenue, 11:21 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:50 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:28 a.m.
Theft, 13900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 4:11 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15800 block of Euclid Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Theft, 13600 block of 12th Street, 10:25 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:05 p.m.
Theft, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 3:26 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:39 p.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Vista Del Rio Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 9:54 p.m.
Fraud, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 10:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:21 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Driving under the influence, 15600 block of El Prado Road, 12:34 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 5100 block of Riverside Drive, 12:50 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:39 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Abacherli Avenue, 4:34 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of 14th Street, 3 p.m.
Identity theft, 13700 block of Oaks Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 5:24 p.m.
Assault, 8400 block of Timberland Lane, 5:29 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Identity theft, 16100 block of Apricot Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:02 a.m.
Burglary, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 3 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4600 block of Lombardy Court, 3:24 a.m.
Vandalism, 12200 block of Abacherli Avenue, 4 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 3500 block of County Road, 6:56 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16300 block of Fern Avenue, 7 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:31 a.m.
Mail theft, 12900 block of Baltimore Court, 12:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Burglary, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 11:42 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
Robbery, 4000 block of Bryant Lane, 12:46 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Jacaranda Avenue, 1:23 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 4:26 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 6:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7000 block of Riverside Drive, 9:04 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
Theft, 14600 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft, 4300 block of Rushmore Court, 5 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Marigold Drive, 5 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of Branding Iron Place, 5:55 p.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
Monday, April 4
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
Carrying a loaded firearm in public, 13900 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:53 a.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 2:13 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:35 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 4:57 a.m.
Theft, 12700 block of Magnolia Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
Assault, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 9:08 a.m.
Offensive words in a public place, Sixth Street and Chino Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Central Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Zion Court, 3:20 p.m.
Assault, 12800 block of 12th Street, 5 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:08 p.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:05 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 1:34 a.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 3:13 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12500 block of Benson Avenue, 4:24 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Cypress Avenue, 6 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of San Marcos Place, 1:28 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2 p.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:54 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 6500 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6200 block of Hilbert Street, 9:33 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:09 p.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Benson Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 11:47 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Vandalism, 12600 block of Ninth Street, midnight.
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:23 a.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of 14th Street, 11:58 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 30
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Willowbend Court, 10:20 a.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Greenacre Road, 10:51 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:30 p.m.
Identity theft, 4700 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 12:34 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pomona Rincon Road and Fairway Boulevard, 6:36 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:43 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Bird Farm Road and Carmelita Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 6:26 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:03 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:25 p.m.
Wallet stolen, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:19 p.m.
Burglary, 2000 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 9:25 p.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:28 p.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:36 p.m.
Assault, 2300 block of Norte Vista Drive, 10:37 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:44 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 8:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:56 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
Burglary, 15200 block of Maysair Lane, 8:14 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Sunburst Trail, 9:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 11:57 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Driving under the influence, Woodview Road and Peyton Drive, 1:15 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Peyton Drive and Bedford Lane, 7:12 a.m.
Theft, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:03 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1800 block of Carbon Canyon Road, 2:40 p.m.
Fraud, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 5:41 p.m.
Fraud, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:20 p.m.
Burglary, 2600 block of Paseo Del Palacio, 9:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
Driving under the influence, Fairfield Ranch Road and Nomad Lane, 1:09 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Pinnacle Court, 12:07 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 3:35 p.m.
Monday, April 4
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Sagebrush Street, 4:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17800 block of Cassidy Place, 5:12 a.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 17600 block of Wildflower Place, 6 a.m.
Vandalism, 2200 block of Norte Vista Drive, 9:51 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:34 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6100 block of Seven Oaks Street, 3:44 p.m.
Identity theft, 4900 block of Glenview Street, 3:54 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Stolen vehicle, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 7:34 a.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Morningfield Drive, 1:04 p.m.
Drivin under the influence, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 3:12 p.m.
Identity theft, 15500 block of Cecilia Street, 3:48 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 2600 block of Lookout Circle, 6:02 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
