Fire chief swearing in March 24
Chino Valley Fire District Chief Dave Williams will be officially sworn in at a 3 p.m. ceremony Thursday, March 24 at Station 61, 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
A ceremony planned for Jan. 20 was scrapped because of coronavirus concerns.
Chino Valley Fire District board of directors selected Chief Williams as the district’s new fire chief in August and he became the chief the day after Chief Tim Shackelford retired on Dec. 30.
Chief Williams, a Chino Hills resident and married father of two children, was hired by the fire district in 2008 and has more than 25 years in the fire service.
At Chino Valley Fire, he has worked as a firefighter-paramedic, captain, training captain, battalion chief and deputy chief of emergency medical services and training.
Chief Williams has an associate degree in emergency medical services from Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, a bachelor’s degree in business and human resources from Cal Poly Pomona, and is pursuing a master’s of business administration degree in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne. He is enrolled in the Executive Officer Program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Missing Chino Hills teen found safe
A 13-year-old Chino Hills resident was found safe after leaving his home Monday afternoon for a walk into Chino Hills State Park, City of Chino Hills officials announced Tuesday morning.
Tyson Gregory Markham left his home in the 4200 block of Stone Mountain Drive in Chino Hills around 3 p.m., officials said.
His home is located in the Los Serranos Ranch neighborhood near Wickman Elementary School.
The 5-foot-9-inch teen was seen on video surveillance with a walking stick and headed toward the state park.
“Witnesses observed Tyson near the campground inside Chino Hills State Park a short time after Tyson left the house,” a flyer posted on social media stated.
The teen was found 17 hours later near the 71 and 91 freeways on the south end of the state park.
“Thank you to all the first responders and our community for helping located Tyson,” City of Chino Hills officials announced Tuesday.
Salute to Public Safety March 23
The 2022 Salute to Public Safety luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The event will honor employees of the Chino and Chino Hills police department and the Chino Valley Fire District. The employees of the year in each department will be recognized.
Cost is $55 for Chino Valley Chamber members or $75 for non-members. Meal options are peppercorn tri-tip or vegan eggplant and zucchini stack.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Community Academy to begin
Chino police will conduct a 10-week Community Academy from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 16 to May 18 at police department headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way, Chino.
Participants will learn about Chino Police Department’s units and how each one plays a vital role.
Information: chi nopd.wufoo/forms/w1qo7e8n0fbmsle or Andrea Fletcher at (909) 334-3217 or email afletcher@chinopd.org.
