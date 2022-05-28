Chino Police Department
Wednesday, May 18
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5800 block of Equestrian Court, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of East End Avenue, 4:16 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5200 block of D Street, 9:57 a.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3:10 p.m.
Theft, 5800 block of Serene Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, East End Avenue and Leticia Way, 6:13 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 7:30 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Edison Avenue, 11:55 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Burglary, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 1:50 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 1:50 a.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:59 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Tamarisk Lane, 8:43 a.m.
Vandalism, 7700 block of Pine Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.
Theft, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 12:11 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:05 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:07 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:16 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Victory Way, 10:43 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 11 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:38 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Driving under the influence, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:21 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 12:47 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6700 block of Chino Avenue, 3:43 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Hancock Street, 4:52 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 5 a.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, 9:52 a.m.
Making a false financial statement, 12400 block of Loraine Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of 18th Street, 1:58 p.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 5:59 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:22 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12500 block of Sholander Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
Assault, 6200 block of Ashley Court, 8:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:37 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
Vandalism, 6700 block of Chino Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 2:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:38 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Jacaranda Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:01 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 9:23 p.m.
Exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
Theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 11:32 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 2:51 p.m.
Assault, Walnut and Monte Vista avenues, 3:46 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 7800 block of Wild Rye Street, 4 p.m.
Assault, 4000 block of Lombardy Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 6 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
Monday, May 23
Burglary, 3400 block of Chino Avenue, 3:57 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12600 block of Norton Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Acquiring an access card without consent and with intent to sell, 13200 block of 18th Street, 8:07 a.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:22 a.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Yorba and Chino avenues, 9:04 a.m.
Contempt of court, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Yorba Avenue, noon.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6200 block of Kimball Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance on a person in police custody, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:49 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6300 block of Susana Street, 11:59 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
Mail theft, 4300 block of Gettysburg Street, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:33 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 1 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Benson Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6600 block of Angelina Court, 1 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14500 block of Tuskegee Avenue, 2 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 3:11 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 3:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Copra Avenue, 5:35 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, May 18
Burglary, 2300 block of Olympic View Drive, 12:47 a.m.
Theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 2:20 p.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 3:34 p.m.
Under the influence, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 3:57 p.m.
Purse snatch, 15300 block of Feldspar Drive, 4:27 p.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Val Verde Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Valle Vista Drive and Pipeline Avenue, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road, 9:45 a.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Stolen vehicle, 2200 block of Wandering Ridge Drive, 6:20 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Rosebay Drive, 8:35 a.m.
Theft, 15600 block of Hemlock Lane, 12:02 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 12:20 p.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 12:29 p.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Madrugada Drive, 3:33 p.m.
Welfare fraud, 2000 block of Hunter Road, 5:27 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:41 p.m.
Under the influence, 3700 block of Garden Court, 10:04 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Driving under the influence, Eucalyptus Avenue and Violet Street, 12:56 a.m.
Burglary, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 2:47 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3700 block of Glen Ridge Drive, 5:50 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 8:26 a.m.
Truck burglary, 3000 block of Windrose Court, 9:02 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Village Drive, 9:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3100 block of Montelena Court, 10:55 a.m.
Identity theft, 2000 block of Villa Del Lago Drive, 12:55 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15700 block of Live Oak Road, 5:48 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16100 block of Firestone Lane, 7:03 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Beverly Glen Road and Lemonwood Drive, 10:17 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Beverly Glen Road and Lemonwood Drive, 11:23 p.m.
Monday, May 23
Stolen vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:23 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3200 block of Armsley Drive, 9:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Spire Circle, 9:54 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:01 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
Identity theft, 3700 block of Driftwood Street, 2:23 a.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Silverwood Lane, 5:41 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Dynelo Avenue, 8:26 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:01 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4300 block of Village Drive, 7:10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 8:28 p.m.
Under the influence, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:04 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
Drunk in public, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:35 p.m.
