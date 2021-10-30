Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Unlawful registration with intent to avoid compliance, 5300 block of College Park Avenue, 5:07 a.m.
Vandalism, 5300 block of Phillips Boulevard, 11:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 11:57 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Edison and Pipeline avenues, 12:22 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Vandalism, 6800 block of Edinboro Street, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 4:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Schaefer and Monte Vista avenues, 5:44 p.m.
Theft, 12700 block of Kumquat Street, 6 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
False impersonation, 5500 block of Phillips Boulevard, 8:53 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
False impersonation, 12800 block of East End Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 4:23 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 4:38 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 4:46 a.m.
Obstruction of a peace officer, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
Assault, 6300 block of Ortega Street, 11:52 a.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of 10th Street, 2:47 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Monte Vista and Walnut avenues, 4:26 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Benson Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4000 block of Kennedy Court, 6 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4100 block of Biscayne Street, 6:45 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12800 block of Cedro Avenue, 10:36 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Burglary, 15100 block of Vista Del Rio, 2 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6900 block of Resina Street, 4:21 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11 a.m.
Selling liquor to a minor, 4400 block of Francis Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
Selling liquor to a minor, 16300 block of Chino Corona Road, 2:13 p.m.
Selling liquor to a minor, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
Selling liquor to a minor, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 3:21 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Avenue, 6 p.m.
Selling liquor to a minor, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
Assault, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
Selling liquor to a minor, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:47 p.m.
Selling liquor to a minor, 3600 block of Riverside Drive, 7:25 p.m.
Selling liquor to a minor, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Charleston Court, 8:18 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Carrillo Street, 8:41 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:37 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Grand Avenue and the 71 Freeway, 11:54 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Assault, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Assault, 5100 block of Lincoln Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of East End Avenue, 4:18 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:34 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
Burglary, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 15800 block of Cortland Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
Obstruction of a peace officer, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:22 p.m.
Theft, 14800 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:47 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Driving under the influence, West Preserve Loop and Pine Avenue, 1:48 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 2:32 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:33 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2 p.m.
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Assault, 3500 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25
Assault, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 12:54 a.m.
Mail theft, 5500 block of Dover Street, 1:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3600 block of Placentia Court, 8:09 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, County Road and San Antonio Wash, 7:10 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Vandalism, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:51 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13500 block of Monte Royale Drive, 7:02 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 9:23 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Sundown Lane, 5:40 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 12:58 p.m.
Theft, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
Fraud, 14600 block of Hiddenspring Circle, 5:29 p.m.
Bad check offense, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road, 11:05 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, noon.
Burglary, 14800 block of Foxwood Road, 8:23 p.m.
Burglary, 2700 block of Paseo Del Palacio, 9:38 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:18 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Carjacking, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:46 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 17600 block of Wildflower Place, 11:02 a.m.
Burglary, 15200 block of Calle Lomita, 7:44 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Driving under the influence, 12800 block of Homeridge Lane, 12:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of Aqueduct Lane, 1:13 p.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of Avenida Compadres, 8:01 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25
Stolen vehicle, 2200 block of Wandering Ridge Drive, 11:02 a.m.
Theft, Beverly Glen Road and Green Tree Court, 2:34 p.m.
Vandalism, Calle San Marcos and Grand Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Glen Ridge Drive, 3:44 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Glen Court, 7:28 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of San Rafael Drive, 8:14 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Glen Court, 12:48 p.m.
Identity theft, 3700 block of Ermine Drive, 1:57 p.m.
Identity theft, 14500 block of Reservoir Place, 6:04 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
Drunk in public, 13800 block of Peyton Drive, 11:13 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.