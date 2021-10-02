Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Burglary, 13800 block of Ramona Avenue, 1 a.m.
Vandalism, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:08 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 2:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15800 block of Cortland Avenue, 3 a.m.
Assault, 13500 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Benson Avenue, 1 p.m.
Assault, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Possession with a weapon at a school, 15800 block of Main Street, 3:46 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4900 block of Riverside Drive, 5:30 p.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6 p.m.
Vandalism, 6100 block of Salem Street, 8:48 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 2500 block of Reservoir Street, 10:39 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:12 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Sholander Avenue, 9 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Benson Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
Identity theft, 12400 block of Jacaranda Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12800 block of Third Street, 12:05 p.m.
Possession of a weapon at a school, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Theft, 5600 block of Daniels Street, 1 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 7:02 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Possession of drug materials, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Identity theft, 15300 block of El Prado Road, midnight.
Theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:18 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:49 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8100 block of Garden Park Street, 3 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Fourth Street, 4:50 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 9 a.m.
Theft, 13500 block of Benson Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 5400 block of Park Place, 1:45 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Fifth Street, 5:01 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 13500 block of Calico Place, 8:02 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12000 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:17 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Tano Street, 10 p.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Vista Del Rio Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:44 p.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of Telephone Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:38 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Huckleberry Avenue, 3:10 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of East End Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
Carjacking, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 9:58 a.m.
Disturbance, 13400 block of Joshua Place, 11:59 a.m.
Robbery, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 4800 block of Chino Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
Vandalism, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5:26 p.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Assault, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of 13th Street, 1 a.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9:07 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of marijuana for sale, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:38 p.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Union Street, 10:39 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Burglary, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:15 a.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:17 a.m.
Burglary, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:27 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:25 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 6900 block of Edison Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
Vandalism, 7500 block of Channel View Street, 1:24 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 7:30 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Fourth Street, 8:53 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of B Street, 9:22 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Vandalism, 6100 block of Castleton Street, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:07 a.m.
Vandalism, 15700 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 7:41 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:53 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of G Street, 5:47 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6500 block of Hamilton Street, 7:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Sierra Bonita Lane, 8:11 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8600 block of Quiet Woods Street, 8:52 a.m.
Unlawful vehicle registration to avoid regular compliance, 12300 block of Russell Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
Assault, 4500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Under the influence, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
Identity theft, 15700 block of Amston Court, 9:28 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:13 p.m.
Theft, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 5:40 p.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 6:44 p.m.
Vandalism, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
Assault, 13600 block of Meadow Crest Drive, 8:58 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Carrying a concealed firearm, Mystic Canyon Drive and Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:13 a.m.
Theft, 3700 block of Teak Lane, 9:27 a.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Tern Street, 1:25 p.m.
Vandalism, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:38 p.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 5:33 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3000 block of Street O The Chime, 9:34 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 12:25 p.m.
Identity theft, 14200 block of Alderwood Lane, 12:49 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pomona Rincon and Los Serranos roads, 4:17 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, 9:06 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Drunk in public, City Center and Shoppes drives, 2:08 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Gabriel Drive, 9:17 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:43 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Theft, 3700 block of Glen Ridge Drive, 6:25 p.m.
Theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:32 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Peyton and Glen Ridge drives, 11:07 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Stolen vehicle, 15800 block of Silver Springs Drive, 7:46 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:25 a.m.
Stolen motorcycle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 11:35 a.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Pine Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
