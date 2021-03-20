Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 10
Obstruction of a police officer, 4200 block of Margarita Street, 7:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 4100 block of Bernardo Court, 9 a.m.
Identity theft, 15800 block of Begonia Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Preciado Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Identity theft, 11600 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Magnolia Avenue, 2:37 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7:24 a.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:13 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 6:49 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12700 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Burglary, 12900 block of 13th Street, 12:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Francis Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Moonflower Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14600 block of Yorba Court, 1:02 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 13000 block of Orange Court, 2:31 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Norton Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Theft of motor vehicle, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 12:14 a.m.
Identity theft, 13400 block of San Antonio Avenue, 8:03 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Ramona and Chino avenues, 1:37 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
Vandalism, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 5:41 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:19 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
Identity theft, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Revere Street, 7:42 p.m.
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
Monday, March 15
Burglary, 13100 block of 12th Street, 1:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6600 block of Pierce Court, 4:54 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 1:39 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central Avenue and Riverside Drive, 2:44 p.m.
Vandalism, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Baker Avenue, 3 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 10
Carrying a concealed firearm, 3000 block of Plum Street, 2:27 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3000 block of Plum Street, 3:21 a.m.
Fraud, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
Identity theft, 3200 block of Oakleaf Court, 4:40 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:47 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 10:19 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 1:28 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15300 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
Vandalism, 15000 block of Cedarwood Court, 4:04 p.m.
Fraud, 16100 block of Bainbridge Way, 4:40 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Identity theft, 14900 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 9:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5100 block of Cellini Drive, 11 a.m.
Identity theft, 15200 block of Green Valley Drive, 11:59 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Bluebell Drive, 3:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Assault, 5400 block of Whistler Court, 12:30 p.m.
Identity theft, 3000 block of Sunny Brook Lane, 11:09 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
Vandalism, 14900 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 6:17 p.m.
Monday, March 15
Identity theft, 16600 block of China Berry Court, 9:41 a.m.
Burglary, 15300 block of Hawthorne Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:10 p.m.
Identity theft, 15900 block of Avenal Court, 4:43 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16
Identity theft, 2800 block of Crape Myrtle Circle, 1:44 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2400 block of Windmill Creek Road, 11:45 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17
Identity theft, 17200 block of Rachels Way, 4:50 p.m.
