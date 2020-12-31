Chino Police Department
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Theft, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 5:18 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Sonoma Court, 9:41 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
Mail theft, 6900 block of Riverside Drive, 12:24 p.m.
Mail theft, 12300 block of Santa Anita Court, 12:43 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:30 p.m.
Forgery, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, 4:17 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Breckenridge Lane, 6 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6100 block of Salem Street, 7 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Yorba Avenue, 7 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:50 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Possession of drug materials, 12700 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:06 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Harrisburg Court, 10:10 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
Identity theft, Philadelphia Street and Telephone Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of C Street, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of 14th Street, 5:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of Norton Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 4:50 p.m.
Assault, 13600 block of Van Horn Circle, 7:30 p.m.
Identity theft, 12400 block of Telephone Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:51 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 25
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 2:29 a.m.
Vandalism, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 4:45 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 2400 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 11:22 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Second Street, 9:27 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
Using a bank card without authorization, County Road and East End Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:36 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Euclid Avenue, 10:31 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central and Francis avenues, 4:53 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:05 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Sycamore Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3800 block of Lupe Court, 5 p.m.
Theft, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Lost property, 13000 block of 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Telephone Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Stolen license plate, 15700 block of Pepper Street, 11:14 a.m.
Theft, 5900 block of Crestmont Drive, 12:57 p.m.
Under the influence, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 3:52 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 4300 block of Lugo Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:09 a.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Venezia Terrace Drive, 9:02 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Burglary, 13500 block of Monteverde Drive, 6:08 p.m.
Identity theft, 15700 block of Merced Avenue, 10:04 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 25
Robbery, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Monterey Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Twin Oaks Lane, 1:15 p.m.
Vandalism, 16500 block of Quail Country Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15400 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 11:33 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Disturbing the peace, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:13 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Peterson Court, 9:36 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Peterson Court, 11:25 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Ermine Drive, 7:48 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2000 block of Avenida Hacienda, 12:49 p.m.
Fraud, 2100 block of Olivine Drive, 2:09 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2600 block of Stagecoach Trail, 2:39 p.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Royal Ridge Drive, 10:37 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Fraud, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:27 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16700 block of Sage Circle, 2:28 p.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:29 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Mariposa Avenue and Mesa Boulevard, 3:34 p.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Val Verde Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
