Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Shoplifting, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:49 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 4 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Park Place, 10:58 a.m.
Mail theft, 15300 block of Central Avenue, 12:20 p.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 4 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:59 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 10:44 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Third Street, 7:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
Forgery, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 12900 block of Chino Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4800 block of Terry Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
Vandalism, 13900 block of Villanova Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Park Place, 2:56 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4300 block of Francis Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
Substance thrown at a vehicle, Edison and Fern avenues, 9:09 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 9:43 p.m.
Robbery, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 10:09 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:41 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Robbery, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 2:19 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Hancock Street, 6:41 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 10:03 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 10:55 a.m.
Identity theft, 12700 block of Ross Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Second Street, 1:27 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
Burglary, 4900 block of Riverside Drive, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Vandalism, 13900 block of Norton Avenue, 2:38 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:20 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:52 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Phillips Boulevard, 12:06 p.m.
Attempted murder with a firearm, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:07 p.m.
Fictitious check, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
Assault with a firearm, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Stabbing, 6800 block of Joy Court, 12:23 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Abacherli Avenue, 4:06 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:45 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 3:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central Avenue and B Street, 3:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:42 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of 17th Street, 4:56 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of 14th Street, 12:26 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4600 block of Edison Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Third Street, 9:56 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Stolen vehicle, 15500 block of Hellman Avenue, 8:22 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of East Preserve Loop, 11 a.m.
Robbery, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Possession of drug materials, 14400 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Possession of a controlled substance, Descanso Avenue and Sierra Vista Drive, 12:02 a.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Misty Hill Drive, 1:30 a.m.
Assault, 4300 block of Francis Avenue (county area), 9:31 a.m.
Identity theft, 16300 block of Starstone Road, 3:50 p.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:25 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue, 3 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 5:36 p.m.
Drunk in public, Torrey Pines and Cypress Point drives, 11:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 6:01 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 7:16 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:01 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4300 block of Lugo Avenue, 11:06 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Bad check offense, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:32 p.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Paseo Del Palacio, 7:41 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:12 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 9:01 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Driving under the influence, 2800 block of Olympic View Drive, 1:34 a.m.
Burglary, 14200 block of Spring Vista Lane, 11:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15200 block of Mariposa Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Mission Boulevard (county area), 2:09 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
Driving under the influence of drugs, Peyton Drive and Chino Hills Parkway, 7:26 a.m.
Under the influence, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:43 p.m.
Identity theft, 13300 block of Evening Song Place, 7:28 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Shoppes and City Center drives, 11:27 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 4:44 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 16300 block of Aviano Lane, 1:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 5:27 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:07 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:47 a.m.
Drunk in public, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 4:29 p.m.
