(Editor’s note: Several crime reports for Chino Police Department between April 1 and 7 were not available this week because of a technical issue, according to the police department.)
Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 31
Lost property, 4000 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:32 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 1:51 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:28 a.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Maxon Lane, 9:30 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:14 a.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Monte Vista and Francis avenues, 12:43 p.m.
Acquire a bank access card without consent and with intent to sell, 12900 block of Fourth Street, 3:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5600 block of D Street, 5:51 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of 11th Street, 8:12 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Burglary, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 6:18 a.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
Burglary, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
False imprisonment, 15700 block of Moonflower Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Monday, April 5
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6
False imprisonment, 6300 block of Eisenhower Court, 8:33 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:42 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 31
Drunk in public, 16400 block of Cyan Court, 1:16 a.m.
Identity theft, Los Serranos Country Club and Heritage drives, 1:52 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Pipeline Avenue and Rosewood Way, 4:15 p.m.
Drunk in public, Butterfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 4:50 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 13200 block of McKinley Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
Assault, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:20 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Fox Hollow Way, 11:16 a.m.
Assault, 15600 block of Fresno Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 16400 block of Cyan Court, 10:23 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Bicycle theft, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 1:26 p.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Sapphire Road, 2:23 p.m.
Alcohol sales to a minor, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:47 p.m.
Alcohol sales to a minor, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 6 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
Burglary, 15800 block of Old Hickory Lane, 7:14 a.m.
Overdose on narcotics, 2300 block of Turquoise Circle, 10:42 a.m.
Assault, 4100 block of Grand Fir Lane, 10:32 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
Vandalism, 16200 block of Pinehurst Drive, 1:38 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3400 block of Whirlaway Lane, 6:16 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3600 block of Terrace Drive, 7:03 a.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Moon Crest Lane, 12:51 p.m.
Monday, April 5
Stolen license plate, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:47 a.m.
Overdose on narcotics, 15200 block of Laguna Court, 11:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4800 block of Sapphire Road, 12:29 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6
Burglary, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:07 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:05 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:10 p.m.
Fraud, 13200 block of Stone Canyon Road, 12:57 p.m.
Identity theft, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:27 p.m.
Drunk in public, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
Burglary from motor vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 4:09 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Fir, 10:50 a.m.
Fraud, 14100 block of Applegate Lane, 2:10 p.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Royal Ridge Drive, 10:18 p.m.
