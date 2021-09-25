Chino man found dead in Perris
Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder Sept. 9 in connection with the death of a Chino man in Perris.
Jerry Hernandez was booked on first-degree murder into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, records show. Bail was set at $1 million.
He is scheduled to appear in a Riverside Hall of Justice courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 13, jail records show.
Riverside County sheriff’s deputies from the Perris station were called at 6:57 a.m. Sept. 9 to Frontage Road, near Indian Avenue, on a report of a suspicious vehicle, said Sgt. Ed Baeza.
“When deputies arrived, they located a deceased male inside the vehicle with trauma to his body consistent with a homicide,” the sergeant said.
The victim was identified as Andrew Seyedmoeme, 32, of Chino.
Deputies arrested the suspect without incident at 11:18 p.m. the same day on Heirloom Avenue in Perris.
Anyone with information can call Perris Sheriff Station at (951) 210-1000 or Investigator Alberto Loureiro with the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.
Firearm, drugs found in car
A loaded firearm and illegal narcotics were found inside a car during a traffic stop Monday morning in the 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.
David Isaiah Mayorga, 40, of Seattle, Washington; Joseph Canto Mendoza, 41, of Chino Hills; and Ashley Wilson, 38, of Walnut, were booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of illegal narcotics into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, police said.
Chino Hills police were called at 11:55 a.m. to investigate an unknown problem, learning a woman was seen running from a couple of men, Sgt. Randy Naquin said.
“The subjects were seen getting into a vehicle and fleeing the scene,” he said. “Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. During the investigation, deputies recovered a loaded firearm and illegal narcotics.”
Theft suspect jailed
Chino Hills police arrested a 41-year-old Pomona man Monday morning on suspicion of possessing stolen property taken from a Lowe’s hardware store in Chino Hills.
Henry Griego was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of theft, possessing illegal narcotics and for an outstanding warrant from Los Angeles County.
Police made the arrest just after 10:30 a.m., police said.
Motorists cited in enforcement
Chino police issued seven citations from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 to motorists driving at an unsafe speed at crosswalks during a pedestrian safety enforcement operation in the city, police announced Tuesday.
“Our hope is that we educate the public on how to safely get around, whether it is by walking or driving,” said Chino Police Traffic Sgt. Ted Olden. “Pedestrians should not be afraid of getting hit by a car, and drivers should not be fearful of hitting someone walking. Pedestrian safety is a two-way street.”
This year in Chino, one pedestrian was killed and 19 others were injured after being struck by a car.
Officer assaulted in Chino
Police in Chino are asking for anyone who has video of a suspect wanted for assaulting an officer in the area of Central Avenue and the 60 Freeway at 4:52 a.m. Sept. 16.
The suspect, who was inside a reported stolen vehicle, fled on foot and was last seen on the 60 Freeway between Central and Ramona avenues, police said.
“The suspect is not considered armed and dangerous,” Chino Police said in a statement. “No officers were injured during the incident.”
Police said the man is Hispanic, between 30 and 35 years old, with short black hair. He was wearing a white tank top, baggy jeans and no shoes.
He also has tattoos on his chest.
