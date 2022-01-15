Woman dies in crash on 71 Freeway
California Highway Patrol investigators are looking into the cause of a crash early Monday morning on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills where a 27-year-old woman died.
Valerie Mejia, of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene 20 minutes after the 12:05 a.m. crash north of Grand Avenue.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga office at (909) 980-3994.
Marijuana plants found in vehicle
Police in Chino seized 1,170 marijuana plants Jan. 7 during a traffic stop in the 14300 block of Central Avenue in Chino, resulting in the arrest of a 43-year-old Chino Hills man.
Yu Lu Weng was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after his 11:11 p.m. arrest and was issued a citation and released at 5:50 a.m. the next day, county jail records show.
Chino police officers stopped a vehicle and the driver consented to a search where officers found the marijuana plants, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Child abuse suspect jailed
Chino police arrested a 65-year-old man Jan. 3 on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children at a home in the 11900 block of Monte Vista Avenue in Chino.
Victor Castro was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of sexual battery but charges have not yet been filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.
Jail records show Mr. Castro was booked on $500,000 bail and was released at 9:18 p.m. Jan. 5.
Chino police went to a home at 2 p.m. in the 11900 block of Monte Vista Avenue on a report of a sexual assault on a minor by a known suspect, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Detectives later contacted Mr. Castro at the residence where he was taken into custody without incident,” the sergeant said. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information can call the Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
Robbery suspect arrested
A 25-year-old Chino man accused of assaulting a female family member and stealing her wallet was arrested Jan. 6 after a struggle with Chino police officers, police reported.
Christian Giovanni Arevalo Alejo was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of armed robbery and a probation violation, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Officers went to a home in the 13000 block of Second Street at 2 p.m. on a report of a disturbance, finding a woman was assaulted and her wallet was stolen, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“(The suspect) fled from the scene before officers arrived,” he said.
Less than an hour later, officers spotted the suspect walking in the 12100 block of Mountain Avenue in Chino.
“When contacted, Mr. Alejo refused to follow the officers’ commands but was taken into custody after a brief physical struggle,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Alejo, who is on felony probation for a weapons possession conviction, was found to be in possession of the stolen wallet, the sergeant said.
The suspect was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center for medical clearance before he was booked into the county jail.
Man with gun tries to rob store
Chino police continue to search for a man armed with a gun who left empty handed after trying to rob a Circle K store in Chino late Sunday night.
Police were called to the store at 11:59 p.m. at 4702 Riverside Drive on a report of an armed robbery. A man described as Hispanic wearing black clothing, a face mask and gloves walked into the store, pointed a gun at two clerks through a service tray beneath the ballistic glass and demanded money, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“However, the two clerks walked away and hid in a secured locked room,” the sergeant said. “The suspect fled from the location without taking any property.” Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect, he said.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
