Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Operating a vehicle while carrying alcohol, 12700 block of Seventh Street, 2:32 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 5:42 a.m.
Unlawful registration with intent to avoid compliance, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:14 a.m.
Theft, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 9:24 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
Mail theft, 11800 block of Lester Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
Theft, 7400 block of Desert Holly Street, 3:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:18 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Burglary, 6600 block of Riverside Drive, 3:05 a.m.
Burglary, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 3:12 a.m.
Carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, 14000 block of Laurelwood Place, 4:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Third Street, 6:12 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 10:42 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Verdugo Avenue, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:01 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4800 block of Harrison Street, 6 p.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:48 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:26 a.m.
Possession of controlled substances without a prescription, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:21 a.m.
Vandalism, 12200 block of Sonoma Court, 5:49 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 4300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Humboldt Place, noon.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12600 block of Franklin Court, 1:48 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Theft, Ross and Walnut avenues, 3 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4700 block of Liberty Street, 4 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Walnut and Central avenues, 4:02 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8:26 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Burglary, 7400 block of Kimball Avenue, midnight.
Theft, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, 12:34 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13900 block of Central Avenue, 1:08 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13900 block of Central Avenue, 1:30 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 6000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 4:15 a.m.
Burglary, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:30 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:32 a.m.
Burglary, 8600 block of Autumn Path Street, 10:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15800 block of Fern Avenue, 11 a.m.
Disturbance, 13000 block of Sixth Street, 1:51 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Mountain and Walnut avenues, 8:06 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 8:59 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Driving under the influence, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:09 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 5:30 p.m.
Unlawful registration with intent to avoid compliance, 14600 block of Central Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 30
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Fern Avenue, 5:26 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12700 block of Wright Avenue, 9 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Wright Avenue, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Riverside Drive, 2:42 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 10:04 a.m.
Possession of marijuana for sale, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 2:02 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Sixth Street, 3:51 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Possession of drug materials, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 7:25 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:44 a.m.
Vandalism, 16100 block of Royal Troone Court, 9:03 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Theft, 15300 block of Aqueduct Lane, 7:37 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 10:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 18000 block of Via La Cresta, 11:35 a.m.
Vandalism, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 2:31 p.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Heathervale Drive, 7:12 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 6600 block of Wrangler Road, 11:50 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Theft, 5800 block of Ridgegate Drive, 9:14 a.m.
Assault, 15600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15400 block of Painter Drive, 11:36 a.m.
Drunk in public, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 5:58 p.m.
Robbery, 4600 block of Mesa Boulevard, 10:25 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:03 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 5:18 p.m.
Fraud, 6500 block of Via Del Prado, 8:06 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Butterfield Ranch Road and Euclid Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Driving under the influence, Eucalyptus Avenue and Galloping Hills Road, 12:26 a.m.
Attempted burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:49 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 11:15 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 30
Burglary, 16000 block of Medlar Lane, 1:53 a.m.
Assault, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:14 a.m.
Fraud, 15000 block of Sandlewood Lane, 10:28 a.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:37 a.m.
