CHPD to conduct safety operations
Chino Hills police will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Monday, May 10, followed by a motorcycle safety enforcement event on Sunday, May 16.
The bicycle and pedestrian operation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. with officers looking for violations by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians either speeding, making illegal U-turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for stop signs and other violations.
“Drivers, slow down and allow bicyclists and pedestrians the same access to roads,” said Deputy Sokly Chau. “To protect you and your family, we want to make sure everyone is following the rules that keep them safe.”
This year, Chino Hills police have investigated two injury collisions involving a bicyclist or a pedestrian.
Chino Hills police is offering tips to pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists:
Pedestrians
•Only cross at marked crosswalks or intersections with a stop sign or signal.
•Look for cars backing up. Avoid going between parked cars.
•Make eye contact with drivers. Don’t assume they see you.
•Wear bright clothing during the day and use a flashlight when walking at night.
Drivers
•Wait for pedestrians to cross the street. Be courteous and patient.
•Stay off the phone.
•No speeding. Speed limits are not suggestions.
•Look for pedestrians when backing up, turning at intersections, or entering/exiting shopping centers.
Bicyclists
•Always wear a helmet. Helmets are required by law for anyone under 18.
•Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.
Chino Hills police will conduct its motorcycle safety enforcement from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists, Deputy Chau said.
Drivers
•Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.
•Use your signal when changing lanes.
•Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
•When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.
Motorcyclists
•Always wear a Department of Transportation complaint helmet and protective gear like gloves and leather clothing.
•Consider adding reflective tape to your clothing to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
•Keep your lights on at all times, even during the day.
•Don’t assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.
•Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic, or between large vehicles like big rigs and motor homes.
Information: Chino Hills Police, (909) 364-2000.
Skimming device found
Two Santa Ana men were jailed in the early-morning hours Sunday on suspicion of possessing a scanning device after an ATM machine was tampered with at a Bank of America branch in Chino Hills.
Daniel Costache, 30, and Nicolae Costache, 24, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of conspiracy, vandalism, possession of burglary tools and possession of a scanning device, deputies said.
Both men were released from the jail at 12:58 a.m. the same day, county records show. Chino Hills police dispatchers got a call from Bank of America security around 1:30 a.m. about two men tampering with an ATM machine and installing a skimming device at the branch located at 3650 Grand Ave., Deputy J. Boord said.
“Security gave a description of two males and described their vehicle,” Deputy Boord said. “Deputies arrived on scene and stopped the subjects as they attempted to leave.” Deputies found a skimming device, panels from the ATM machine and a plastic card to insert the skimmer inside the suspect’s vehicle, he said.
Gun found during traffic stop
A 45-year-old Chino man was arrested April 24 on several charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, during a traffic stop in Chino Hills. Daniel Estrada was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and was released on May 3, according to San Bernardino County jail records. Deputies stopped a driver at 11:14 p.m. at Fairfield Ranch Road and Red Barn Court and found he was a felon and in possession of a firearm while intoxicated, said Deputy Brad Gomez. The driver was also booked for possession of a controlled substance for sale, the deputy said.
Chino Police arrested a 52-year-old man early Monday morning on suspicion of raping an ex-girlfriend earlier this month.
James Dale Richardson was booked on $200,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center. Jail records show he was released at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday.
A woman came to the Chino Police Department at 10:46 a.m. Sunday and reported she had been raped by an ex-boyfriend on April 8, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Chino police arrested the suspect without incident at a home in the 15700 block of Agave Avenue at 6 a.m. Monday.
