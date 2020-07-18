Barricaded suspect arrested
Chino and Chino Hills police officers worked Tuesday to arrest a man who barricaded himself inside a home for approximately 2½ hours in the 3800 block of Ninth Street in the country area of Montclair.
Nicholas Pompa, 29, of Pomona, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. without incident, said Deputy Dominick Martinez.
Mr. Pompa was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of violating a domestic violence order, burglary, domestic battery and barricading himself inside of a home, the deputy said.
Deputies went to the home at 4:45 p.m. on a report of a burglary, learning the victim was asleep inside the house as a suspect entered through a window.
“Out of fear, the victim ran from the location and called police,” Deputy Martinez said. “Mr. Pompa is prohibited from being at the location due to a domestic violence restraining order and has previous convictions for violating that order.”
Deputies called for the man to come out of the home, but he refused, the deputy said.
“For over two hours, deputies negotiated with him to ensure his peaceful surrender,” Deputy Martinez said.
The Chino Police Department’s Specialized Enforcement Team assisted in the incident.
Mail theft suspects jailed
Two Pomona men were arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of mail theft and drug charges in the parking lot of the Lowe’s store at 13251 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Stolen mail was found belonging to residents in Chino Hills, Pomona and Diamond Bar, deputies said.
Trevor Shane Carson, 47, and Gregory Stephen Diaz, 53, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Carson is being held on $30,000 bail and a no-bail warrant by the Los Angeles County Probation Department, jail records show.
Mr. Diaz was released with a citation at 2:30 a.m. Monday, records indicate.
Deputies talked with two men who were sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot at 11:49 a.m., learning one of the men had a no-bail warrant.
A search of their car turned up stolen mail, drugs suspected to be methamphetamine and other drug materials.
Stolen car leads to arrest
Chino Hills police jailed a 38-year-old Alhambra woman Sunday afternoon on suspicion of possessing a stolen car, the department reported.
Erin Elizabeth Gonzalez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. She was released on bail at 5:20 a.m. Monday, country jail records show.
Two deputies stopped the driver at 3:27 p.m. in the parking lot of The Shoppes at Chino Hills near Boys Republic Drive and Grand Avenue after learning the car was stolen. The driver was arrested without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.