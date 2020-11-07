27th inmate at CIM dies from COVID-19
A 27th inmate at the California Institution for Men in Chino died from complications of coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Sunday.
The unidentified inmate died Oct. 31 at an undisclosed hospital.
“No additional information is being provided to protect individual medical privacy,” officials stated in a news release.
The California Institution for Men, located at 14901 Central Ave., currently has 25 inmates positive for COVID-19.
Statewide, 80 inmates and 10 prison employees have died from the virus.
That number includes one inmate and one staff member at the California Institution for Women in Chino where a total of 353 inmates and 97 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Pink Patch Project raises $3K
The Chino Police Department raised $3,000 for the Loma Linda Cancer Care Center through its Pink Patch Project, selling pink Chino Police patches for $10 apiece.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we were unable to host many of our community events where we would typically sell our patches, but out generous community came through,” police said in a statement.
Chino police will sell the patches again in October 2021.
Fire board to meet Nov. 18
Chino Valley Fire District board members rescheduled their Wednesday, Nov. 11 meeting to Wednesday, Nov. 18 because of the Veteran’s Day holiday.
Board members usually meet at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.
