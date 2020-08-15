Pair arrested for stolen car
Two Los Angeles County men were jailed last Saturday morning on suspicion of possessing a stolen car in Chino Hills.
The car had been reported stolen two days earlier by its registered owner to the San Bernardino Police Department, said Deputy Aaron Mendoza of the Chino Hills Police Department.
Chino Hills deputies stopped the car at 10:19 a.m. at the intersection of Green Tree Court and Vista Monte Circle, the deputy said.
Eduardo Calderon, 29, of La Verne and Carlos Gutierrez, 24, of Pomona, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
“Mr. Gutierrez was also arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance and was found to have four in-county misdemeanor warrants for his arrest,” Deputy Mendoza said.
Mr. Gutierrez is being held on $345,000 bail, according to county jail records.
Mr. Calderon was released from the jail at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, jail records show.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
Man facing attempted murder
Police in Chino Hills arrested a 37-year-old man Monday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence and false imprisonment in the Los Serranos area of the city.
Junhao Guo, of Chino Hills, was booked on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is scheduled to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room Wednesday, jail records show.
Deputies went to a home in the 4200 block of Los Serranos Boulevard at 3:41 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance, said Sgt. Michael Warrick.
“Upon investigation, deputies determined Mr. Guo assaulted the victim with his hands and feet and a knife,” the sergeant said.
The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
Bids wanted for remodel
Chino Valley Fire District is seeking bids for remodel work of staff bathroom areas and flooring replacement at Station 66, located at 13707 Peyton Drive, just north of Grand Avenue in Chino Hills.
Bids must be submitted on fire district bid forms, which can be picked up from fire district headquarters at 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills or online at chinovalley fire.org and click on “Request for Proposals.”
Deadline to submit bids is 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
Information: 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Distracted driving enforcement held
Chino Police conducted a distracted driving enforcement Friday, looking for drivers using their phones to talk, text or on an app. Violators can face a $162 for a first offense and at least a $285 fine for a second offense, police said.
“Using the phone should be the last thing a driver should be focused on,” Sergeant Ted Olden said. “That text, phone call, email, picture, video, or social media post can wait. None of these things are worth risking your life and the lives of other drivers and passengers over.”
Another distracted driving enforcement was held July 31 and more are planned later this year.
