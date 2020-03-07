Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12400 block of Loraine Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 14600 block of Marist Lane, 12:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 4:16 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 4100 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5:19 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
Identity theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Yorba Avenue, 7 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4100 block of Kennedy Court, 8 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Vista Court, 8 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 11 p.m.
Theft, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Identity theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:18 a.m.
Lost property, Monte Vista Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 8:49 a.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:39 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3600 block of Alicia Way, 11 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Robbery, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 5:25 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Fern Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Vista Avenue, 7:20 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, noon.
Vandalism, 11300 block of Vernon Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:38 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Disorderly conduct, 4600 block of Doheny Court, 4:11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
Vandalism, 4800 block of Granada Court, 9:15 a.m.
Burglary, 11500 block of Vernon Avenue, 10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:33 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 11700 block of Vernon Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 11 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:11 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 1:35 a.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Loraine Avenue, 5 a.m.
Vandalism, 13500 block of Cambridge Place, 5:36 a.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of Scarborough Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Apple Avenue, 5:44 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 8:22 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13200 block of Wren Avenue, 9:16 a.m.
Murder, suspect arrested on Tuesday, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Telephone Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:46 p.m.
Monday, March 2
Burglary, 5100 block of G Street, 3:36 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Jefferson Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Euclid Avenue, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Kennedy Court, 7 p.m.
Identity theft, 12600 block of Anthony Place, 8:51 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Possession of drug materials, 13700 block of Yorba Avenue, 1 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Fifth Street, 7:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Forgery, 14600 block of Central Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
Robbery, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 6 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:16 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 5700 block of Pine Avenue, 6:26 p.m.
Burglary, 1700 block of Vista Del Norte, 11:17 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:25 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:38 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 5:04 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Theft, 4300 block of Village Drive, 9:49 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 2 p.m.
Identity theft, 12800 block of Clear Springs Lane, 4:40 p.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 5:47 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Assault, 14000 block of City Center Drive, 5:18 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Vandalism, 15000 block of Beachwood Lane, 6:53 a.m.
Monday, March 2
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2300 block of Turquoise Circle, 11:12 a.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Camino Del Largo, 3:36 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:05 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Bayberry Drive, 6:50 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Motorcycle theft, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 9:08 a.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Roma Court, 10:29 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:43 a.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:38 a.m.
Assault, 3700 block of Hampton Drive, 2:16 p.m.
Bad check offense, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:38 p.m.
Fraud, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 3:49 p.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:07 p.m.
