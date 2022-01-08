Chino Police Department
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Burglary, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Brown Court, 12:02 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:47 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 8:04 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:01 p.m.
False document, Edison and Fern avenues, 4:25 p.m.
Theft, 6500 block of Joy Court, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:57 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Possession of drug materials, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 2:38 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 3:33 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
Theft, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:50 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Huntington Garden Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 7 p.m.
Theft of a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Craw Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
Willful cruelty to a child, 12900 block of Ninth Street, 10:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Burglary, 11800 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Possession of marijuana, 12900 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5100 block of Francis Avenue, 7:24 a.m.
Retail theft with intent to sell, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:50 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5300 block of Gettysburg Avenue, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:20 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Obtain money by false pretenses, 15800 block of El Prado Road, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 6500 block of Darcena Street, midnight.
Burglary, 12400 block of Farndon Place, 1 a.m.
Carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, 4900 block of Adams Street, 3:51 a.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:12 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Chestnut Place, 9:08 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Equestrian Court, 9:36 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Marsh Avenue, 10 a.m.
Disturbance, 13000 block of Sixth Street, 2:38 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 13600 block of Yorba Avenue, 4:49 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Jefferson Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:17 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 4100 block of Margarita Street, 6:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 11:24 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Burglary, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 1 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 2:12 a.m.
Vandalism, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:20 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:32 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Monte Vista Avenue and Hancock Street, 12:15 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 4:27 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, 9:48 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Burglary, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, midnight.
Mail theft, 13300 block of Francesca Avenue, 5:28 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11600 block of Vernon Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
Mail theft, 6200 block of Pablo Street, 3:14 p.m.
Vandalism, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 6:06 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:17 a.m.
Assault, 12800 block of 12th Street, 1:10 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15100 block of Sierra Bonita Lane, 7:54 a.m.
Vandalism, 15100 block of Sierra Bonita Lane, 8:49 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Locust Street, 2:31 p.m.
Mail theft, 6100 block of Augustana Street, 4:34 p.m.
Robbery, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 8:15 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3600 block of Placentia Court, 8:33 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Benson Avenue, midnight.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 8:16 a.m.
Burglary, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6400 block of Germantown Road, 11 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Apple Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15400 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 7:05 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 9:25 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 3:44 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Driving under the influence, 2200 block of Black Pine Road, 12:35 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:12 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3600 block of Ermine Drive, 12:39 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 1800 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 12:55 p.m.
Assault, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:16 p.m.
Fraud, 14700 block of Acorn Street, 4:22 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Stolen vehicle, 1500 block of Vista Dorado Place, 6:24 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15700 block of Altamira Drive, 6:42 a.m.
Assault, 1900 block of Nordic Avenue, 8 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 11:54 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Tulip Avenue, 12:05 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 7:03 p.m.
Vandalism, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:41 a.m.
Attempted burglary from a motor vehicle, 16100 block of Deborah Court, 1:46 p.m.
Vandalism, 15600 block of Palo Alto Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:37 p.m.
Assault, 14700 block of Iris Court, 7:24 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Burglary, 3200 block of Willow Hollow Road, 6:32 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Identity theft, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 12:58 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 11:28 a.m.
Theft, 15800 block of Sedona Drive, 12:11 p.m.
Theft, 3400 block of Tulip Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:12 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4500 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 2:53 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 5300 block of Glen Hollow Lane, 4:56 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 5:08 p.m.
Bad check offense, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 5:21 p.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Village Drive, 6:50 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Possession of a controlled substance, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, 2:33 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 10:51 a.m.
Assault, 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:14 p.m.
Burglary, 2700 block of Olympic View Drive, 9:33 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Promontory Road, 8:16 a.m.
Vandalism, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:53 a.m.
Vandalism, 15500 block of Esther Street, 1:38 p.m.
