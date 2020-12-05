Chino Police Department
Monday, Nov. 23
Stolen vehicle, 15700 block of Earhart Court, 2:17 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 5:30 a.m.
Assault, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12700 block of Gun Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
Burglary, 16700 block of Euclid Avenue, 5 p.m.
Vandalism, 8300 block of East Preserve Loop, 7:35 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3700 block of Napa Drive, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:57 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Euclid Avenue, 5:59 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:25 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Vandalism, 14500 block of Longwood Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
Assault with a deadly weapon, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:05 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Burglary, 13200 block of 17th Street, 3:41 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Francis and Central avenues, 5:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 12:48 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3:45 a.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Hamilton Street, 12:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13000 block of Harrisburg Court, 3:31 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13600 block of Becraft Place, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Becraft Place, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:45 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
Vandalism, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 9:17 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 27
Identity theft, 13500 block of Devonshire Lane, 2:25 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Mountain Avenue and Prescott Court, 3:25 p.m.
Mail theft, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16400 block of Euclid Avenue, 6:52 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 1 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:52 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, Fifth and B streets, 3:03 a.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Yorba Avenue, 11 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
Vandalism, 6600 block of King Street, 6:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:07 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8 p.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 10:29 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Phillips Boulevard and Central Avenue, 10:41 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 12:50 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:17 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:05 a.m.
Burglary, 14300 block of Telephone Avenue, 3:44 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 7:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14500 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
Carjacking using a cutting instrument, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Bridger Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Assault causing great bodily injury, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Mountain Avenue and Riverside Drive, 10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 11 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 30
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Telephone Avenue, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 2:12 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 5500 block of Adams Street, 3:43 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Ninth Street, 9:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Theft, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 2 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard, 2:17 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Mountain and Verdugo avenues, 4:51 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 5:35 a.m.
Assault, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 2:48 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 6:17 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Monday, Nov. 23
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:24 a.m.
Shoplifting, 16100 block of Augusta Drive, 8:08 a.m.
Burglary, 15800 block of Sedona Drive, 9:40 a.m.
Theft, 5800 block of Cedar Spring Court, 12:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Sunburst Trail, 12:47 p.m.
Fraud, 14700 block of Morningfield Drive, 5:38 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3000 block of Sunny Brook Lane, 10:13 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Stolen vehicle, 15200 block of Ilex Drive, 9:07 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Oak Canyon Drive, 10:37 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5600 block of Knollside Way, 12:53 p.m.
Theft, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 3000 block of Olympic View Drive, 9:33 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 27
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13200 block of Stone Canyon Road, 6:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14700 block of Ranchview Terrace, 1:22 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 5300 block of Howard Street (county area), 4:14 p.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Monet Court, 6:22 p.m.
Burglary, 4400 block of Sawgrass Court, 6:57 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Stolen vehicle, 15600 block of Timberidge Lane, 7:33 a.m.
Theft, 15300 block of Georgetown Lane, 8:11 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2400 block of Madrugada Drive, 12:34 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of Treasure Way, 4:22 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Foxrun Drive 10:57 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:47 p.m.
Burglary, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 6:13 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 30
Stolen vehicle, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:06 a.m.
Burglary, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 5:39 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 10:06 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Burglary, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 8:02 a.m.
Assault, 1500 block of Greens Drive, 11:34 a.m.
Bad check offense, 14800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
Theft, 4300 block of Saint Andrews Drive, 3:17 p.m.
Trespassing, 3900 block of Glen Ridge Drive, 6:24 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Saint Andrews Drive, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Identity theft, 5000 block of Los Serranos Road, 11:12 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4900 block of Fairway Boulevard, 3:12 p.m.
Vehicle fire, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
Burglary, 3500 block of Terrace Drive, 6:42 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Mesa Boulevard and Mariposa Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
