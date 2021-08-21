Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Burglary, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1700 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:34 a.m.
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 2:57 a.m.
Assault, 14000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
Unlawful license plates or registration, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13300 block of Central Avenue, 10:26 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 2:10 a.m.
Assault, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:52 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and D Street, 9:37 a.m.
False impersonation, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
Assault, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 1:19 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 6 p.m.
Theft, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Columbus Street, 7:19 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
Mail theft, 6800 block of Buckingham Drive, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:34 a.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Loraine Avenue, 4:27 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Russell Avenue, 5:58 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Walnut Avenue, 11 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Francis Avenue, 1 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
Theft, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 6:16 p.m.
Assault, 13700 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3700 block of Phillips Boulevard, 11:23 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Telephone Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Driving under the influence, 16600 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:16 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 13000 block of Magnolia Avenue, 4:02 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13000 block of Magnolia Avenue, 6:34 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 9:19 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 11:08 a.m.
Robbery, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15900 block of Blueberry Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Benson Avenue, 12:48 p.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Marquette Avenue, 1 p.m.
Robbery, 4300 block of Francis Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of 12th Street, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Burglary, 13900 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10:59 a.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Fourth Street, 4:24 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12100 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:23 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 16
Possession of drug materials, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 12:21 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 8:27 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:25 a.m.
Vandalism, 15800 block of El Prado Road, 11:13 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15800 block of El Prado Road, 1:27 p.m.
Theft, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 3:15 p.m.
Assault, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 12:59 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:18 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 3:46 a.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, 4:37 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 6:16 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 1 p.m.
Theft, 14800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:38 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Dahlia Road, 6:57 a.m.
Identity theft, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:08 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:54 a.m.
Drunk in public, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:16 p.m.
Fraud, 14600 block of Hiddenspring Circle, 2:31 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 2800 block of Woodview Road, 11:55 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15900 block of Los Serranos County Club Drive, 2:22 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 4:31 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Gateway Drive, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Assault, 17400 block of Kelsey Way, 1:39 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 2:23 a.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Promontory Road, 1:27 p.m.
Burglary, 1300 block of Spring Creek Way, 8:36 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Los Serranos Country Club and Torrey Pines drives, 11:33 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 16
Stolen license plate, 15000 block of Calle Verano, 2:08 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Possession of narcotics, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 9:16 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:46 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Butterfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 2:16 p.m.
Theft, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 3:11 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 3:29 p.m.
Robbery, 3200 block of Oakridge Drive, 6:48 p.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 9:03 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 9:10 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
Theft, 3000 block of Biscayne Street, 3:54 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 5:59 p.m.
Burglary, 1400 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 8:42 p.m.
