Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Assault, 12200 block of Telephone Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 16200 block of Hellman Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
Child abuse, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:46 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Olive Place, 8 p.m.
Burglary, 11900 block of Seneca Way, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 1000 block of W. Philadelphia Street in Ontario, 1:41 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 2:21 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:25 a.m.
Robbery, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
Assault, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Second Street, 9 a.m.
Theft, 5100 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 12900 block of Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12600 block of Benson Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
Carrying a switchblade, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
False impersonation, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Driving under the influence, 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6:45 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 16200 block of Equinox Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:40 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 100 block of County Road, 1:02 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
Assault, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:20 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14400 block of Central Avenue, 7:23 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Washington Avenue, 11:58 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Possession of a controlled substance, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 1:09 a.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:43 a.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:36 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 13800 block of Carrotwood Court, 7:34 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of 10th Street, 11:17 a.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Chippewa Court, 11:33 a.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of Revere Street, 12:45 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Thomas Place, 2:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Assault against a police officer, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Euclid Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
Assault, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:32 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6600 block of Kimball Avenue, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 13th and D streets, 3:44 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Telephone Avenue, 5:56 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 13400 block of Mashona Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5500 block of Daniels Street, 9:56 a.m.
Assault, 13400 block of San Antonio Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6000 block of Ida Court, 4:59 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:48 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Lavender Court, 11 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Chino Avenue, 8:03 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Concord Court, 6:18 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Identity theft, 12700 block of Conifer Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 2:47 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 8 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Reservoir Street, 9:52 a.m.
Mail theft, 14500 block of Appalachian Street, 12:08 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 2:24 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3 p.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Sixth Street, 7:12 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Theft, 15400 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 7:26 a.m.
Robbery, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 11:06 a.m.
Fraud, 5700 block of Canfield Way, 5:12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Vandalism, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 12:35 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3300 block of Silvertip Road, 8 a.m.
Under the influence, Parkcrest Drive and Butterfield Ranch Road, 11:08 a.m.
False reporting of a bomb, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 4:34 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Carrying a concealed firearm, 16700 block of Bear Creek Avenue, 12:18 a.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Pine Avenue, 7:05 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Pick pocket, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:49 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 17900 block of South Trail, 4:43 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 2 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 4:20 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:52 p.m.
Identity theft, 4200 block of Lugo Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Possession of narcotics, 2100 block of Rolling Hills Drive, 12:37 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 12:13 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:03 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Valle Vista Drive, 9:14 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 1:38 p.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 2:17 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Theft, 3200 block of Hilltop Drive, 10:24 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:27 p.m.
Assault, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 11:17 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Possession of a controlled substance, 5000 block of Mission Boulevard (county road), 9:54 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3200 block of Forest Meadow Drive, 12:45 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:55 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Sagebrush Street, 5:20 p.m.
