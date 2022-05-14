Chino Police Department
Wednesday, May 4
Tampering with a vehicle, 13100 block of Bay Meadow Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 12900 block of Ninth Street, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 14800 block of Central Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:29 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Colony Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 13900 block of Norton Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Chino Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:56 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Equestrian Court, 10:05 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 6:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Francis and Yorba avenues, 9:50 a.m.
Conveying personal identification with intent to defraud, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 12:38 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Walnut and Cypress avenues, 12:58 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
Fraudulently obtaining aid, 4400 block of Dahila Road, 5:04 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:57 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:31 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 10:18 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 10:41 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Rushmore Court, 7:41 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 8:36 a.m.
Identity theft, 5000 block of Walnut Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4700 block of Doheny Drive, 10:38 a.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Franklin Court, 4:43 p.m.
False impersonation, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 4900 block of Riverside Drive, 8:43 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 9 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 9 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4800 block of Riverside Drive, 9:14 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:17 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4600 block of Oceanside Drive, 1:55 a.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 2 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
Harmful matter sent with intent to seduce a minor, 16000 block of Windmill Street, 11:40 a.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of 14th Street, 12:15 p.m.
Vandalism, Kimball and San Antonio avenues, 4:11 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 7 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:55 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Central and Francis avenues, 9:31 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of East End Avenue, 11:21 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:23 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14500 block of Willamette Avenue, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Apple Drive, 2:04 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 16200 block of East Preserve Loop, 2:26 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:30 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 6200 block of Edison Avenue, 5:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3500 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
Monday, May 9
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5800 block of Equestrian Court, 3:40 a.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of Revere Street, 1 p.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of East End Avenue, 3 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 6:44 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
Exhibiting a concealed firearm in public, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Colony Avenue, 11:45 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 11:59 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 6:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Third Street, 2:11 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Stolen vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 2 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 12:22 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, May 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of Fresno Avenue, 5:07 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 7:07 a.m.
Theft, 14900 block of Redwood Lane, 7:14 a.m.
Theft, 2100 block of Los Ranchitos Road, 7:27 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Sierra Vista Drive, 8:29 a.m.
Theft, 15000 block of Beechwood Lane, 8:55 a.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:43 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:49 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:28 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2000 block of Avenida Hacienda, 2:35 p.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 2:43 p.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Lugo Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
Theft, 14900 block of Sandlewood Lane, 4:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:36 p.m.
Drunk in public, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road, 7:58 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Possession of a controlled substance, 3500 block of Terrace Drive, 7:55 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 8:19 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:08 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:57 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:19 p.m.
Burglary, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 9:56 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Fir Lane, 10:20 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:07 a.m.
Drunk in public, Bird Farm Road and Country Club Drive, 3:26 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:26 a.m.
Burglary, 1900 block of Vista Del Sol, 12:56 p.m.
Burglary, 15800 block of Windswept Road, 3:45 p.m.
Assault, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of San Rafael Drive, 8:54 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Driving under the influence, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:03 a.m.
Fraud, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 4:45 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Butterfield Ranch Road and Slate Drive, 5:58 p.m.
Monday, May 9
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 12:56 a.m.
Vandalism, 15500 block of Ethel Street, 9:23 a.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:09 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:13 a.m.
Vandalism, 3600 block of Philadelphia Street (county area), 6:21 a.m.
Vandalism, 4800 block of Orange Blossom Road, 9:05 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:02 a.m.
Drunk in public, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:32 p.m.
Identity theft, 14200 block of Laurelwood Lane, 3:51 p.m.
Welfare fraud, 5500 block of Victoria Falls Parkway, 5:03 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:11 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Theft, 3800 block of Whirlaway Lane, 1:09 p.m.
