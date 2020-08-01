Two arrested in assault
Two 18-year-old Ontario men were arrested July 24 on suspicion of assaulting a co-worker at a warehouse in the 14700 block of Yorba Avenue in Chino.
Gabriel Gessie Vasquez and George Christian Vasquez were each booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Chino police are unsure if the two men are related, but jail records show the men live in different houses on the same block on I Street in Ontario.
Chino police officers went to the warehouse just before 5 p.m. on a report of several co-workers involved in two separate altercations, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“The victim sustained a broken nose and was bleeding profusely,” the sergeant said. “The victim went to the restroom to clean up and was confronted and assaulted by another co-worker.”
The unidentified victim was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
