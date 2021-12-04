Traffic stop nets two arrests
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday night after drugs and drug materials were found inside their car during a traffic stop in Chino.
Fernanda Barberi, 27, of Pomona and Pedro Ivan Aguirre, 27, of Hesperia, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. They are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, Chino Police said.
Ms. Barberi is being held on $100,000 bail and Mr. Aguirre was booked on $75,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police officers stopped a vehicle around 7:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Phillips Boulevard for a vehicle code violation, police said.
Officers found the driver had an outstanding warrant and searched the vehicle, police said.
Inside, officers found more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine, drug materials and a digital scale, police said.
Shooting suspect being sought
Two weeks after a man was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Philadelphia Street in Chino, Chino police are continuing their search for the suspect.
“No arrests yet,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said this week.
Chino police were called at 4:31 p.m. to Philadelphia Street on a report of shots fired, finding a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, the sergeant said.
The man, identified as 59-year-old Donald Ortiz of Chino, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told police the shooter is about 5-foot-9 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue business style suit and was last seen walking away from the scene through a nearby apartment complex.
“It is believed the suspect knew the victim and is considered armed and dangerous,” Chino police said in a statement.
Philadelphia Street was closed between Bridger and Telephone avenues after the shooting.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
Bicycle theft suspect sought
A man who reportedly took another man’s bicycle during an argument Nov. 26 is being sought by Chino Police Department, police said.
Officers were called at 6:03 p.m. to the 7-Eleven store at 5684 Riverside Drive on a report of a bicycle theft, learning Leonard Villa, 55, of Chino, had been involved in an argument with another man, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“After the argument, Mr. Villa exited his vehicle and the victim ran away in fear for his safety,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Mr. Villa took the victim’s bicycle and placed it in the back of his truck before driving away.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
Man arrested for threats
Chino police jailed a 31-year-old Chino Hills man Nov. 25 on suspicion of domestic violence, criminal threats and felony vandalism after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and caused damage.
Marco Romero was booked on $500,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Police went to a home in the 12400 block of Cypress Avenue at 9:43 p.m. Nov. 24 on a report of a person breaking into the home, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Officers learned the subject had gained entry into the house by damaging the front door and a female victim was heard screaming,” the sergeant said. “The suspect ran out of the residence and fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival and was not located during a search of the area.”
Police learned the man’s name, went to his Chino Hills home, but he was not found.
At 1 p.m. Nov. 25, police went back to the Cypress Avenue home after the woman reported her ex-boyfriend texting the woman, making threats to kill her, Sgt. Jacquez said.
The man was seen driving away by police and was stopped and arrested.
Crash victim identified
One of two people killed Nov. 22 in a collision involving three cars on the westbound 60 Freeway east of Mountain Avenue in Chino was identified as Francisco Alexis Ramirez Villa, 22, of Ontario, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office reported.
The other victim has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin, California Highway Patrol Officer Steven Rawls said.
Investigators said the 1:59 a.m. collision took place when a 2009 Toyota being driven by an 18-year-old Ontario woman was in a crash and was stopped in the No. 1 lane, facing to the north, the officer said.
Moments later, a 2014 Kia being driven by a 46-year-old Los Angeles man struck the right side of the Toyota prior to a 2005 Nissan driven by a 64-year-old Anaheim man slammed into both vehicles.
A passenger inside the Toyota died at the scene, Officer Rawls said.
“The right rear passenger of the 2014 Kia sustained major injuries and was transported to Pomona Valley Medical Center,” the officer said. “She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other parties involved sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.”
The California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga office is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information can call (909) 980-3994.
Probation check leads to arrest
A 44-year-old Chino Hills man was jailed Nov. 16 after the Chino Hills Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team conducted a probation compliance check, finding the man in possession of a firearm and four ounces of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, Chino Hills police reported.
Mark Contreras was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
The arrest was made at 7:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of Tupelo Street, Chino Hills police said.
