Man jailed for torture
A 20-year-old Pomona man was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of torture, false imprisonment and domestic battery in Chino Hills, police reported.
Daniel Arellano was booked on $500,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was arrested at 4:29 p.m. at Picasso Drive and Butterfield Ranch Road, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
“The victim stated she was assaulted and forced to stay with the suspect,” Sgt. Randy Naquin said.
No other information about the incident was released.
One arrested in decoy operation
One person was arrested on suspicion of purchasing alcohol for a minor during a Chino Hills Police Department and California Alcoholic Beverage Control operation June 3 in Chino Hills.
“A Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation targets adults who purchase alcohol for people less than 21 years of age,” said Deputy D. Emery. “Under the program, a minor under the direct supervision of a peace officer will stand outside a liquor store or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol.”
The minor informs the adult that they are underage and cannot legally purchase alcohol.
“If the adults agree to purchase alcohol for the minor, agents then arrest and cite them for furnishing alcohol to a minor,” Deputy Emery said.
Anyone prosecuted for the crime are fined a minimum $1,000 and must perform 24 hours of community service, the deputy said.
Funding for the program comes from a grant by the Alcoholic Beverage Control and Alcohol Policing Partnership.
Blood drive June 22
The City of Chino Hills will host a “Fearless Fighters Blood Drive Challenge” from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive. The challenge invites the Chino Hills Police Department, Chino Valley Fire District, and other first responder agencies to take part in a friendly competition to collect the most blood donations. The public is also invited to participate.
Appointments are recommended and can be made by phone at (800) 879-4484 or by visiting lstream.org/cityofchinohills.
Purse snatch suspect sought
A man suspected of stealing a purse from a woman in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue in Chino Hills on June 3 is being sought by the Chino Hills Police Department.
The victim was walking through a business parking lot at 12:02 p.m. when a person grabbed her purse and fled.
The suspect is described as an African American man with shoulder length braids. He was wearing a face covering, said Chino Hills Police Sgt. Randy Naquin.
National Night Out Aug. 3
Both cities of Chino Hills and Chino will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Chino Hills is inviting residents to sign up for a neighborhood event by Monday, July 12 at chino hills.org/nationalnightout.
The anti-crime event will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in neighborhoods holding barbecues and potlucks.
Chino will send registration forms to past participating neighborhoods and will reach out on social media after June 15.
