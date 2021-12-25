Drugs, guns found during traffic stop
Chino police jailed a man and woman Dec. 15 after guns, ammunition and drugs were found inside their car after a traffic stop in the 12100 block of Central Avenue in Chino.
Jessica Kelley Marasco, 38, of Chino and Brandon Matthew Woffard, 25, of San Jacinto were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Woffard, who is on felony probation, was in possession of a collapsible baton, Chino police said.
Inside the car, police found two loaded handguns, ammunition, 74 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of heroin, a digital scale and packaging for narcotics sales.
Ms. Marasco is being held on $150,000 bail, jail records show.
Mr. Wafford was released at 6:06 p.m. after posting bail.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
Assault suspect arrested
A man being sought in the Nov. 30 stabbing of his roommate in Chino Hills was arrested last Saturday after a traffic stop, Chino Hills police said.
Terral James Meisenheimer, 33, of Chino Hills was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on an assault with a deadly weapon warrant and possession of suspected methamphetamine and heroin.
Bail was set at $1 million, jail records show.
Deputies were called to Chino Valley Medical Center at 10:50 p.m. Nov. 30 on a report a man had been stabbed in the upper torso, Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
“The suspect was identified as the victim’s roommate,” the sergeant said.
The man was arrested after a traffic stop at 12:35 p.m. last Saturday at Tern Street and Valle Vista Drive, Sgt. Sousa said.
Award nominees sought
Chino Valley Fire District will accept nominations for its Fred L. Burns Community Service Award though midnight Friday, Dec. 31.
Award recipients will be announced in January.
Nominations must be submitted at chinovalleyfire.org by clicking on the Community Relations tab, News Flash section, or by clicking on the Fred L. Burns Award page on the links section on the website. Information: (909) 902-5260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.