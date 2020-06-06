Chino Police Department
Wednesday, May 27
Burglary, 6500 block of Edison Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8:26 a.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Edison Avenue, noon.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14100 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 7000 block of Piedmont Street, 5 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicle, 5400 block of Union Court, 8:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 8:48 p.m.
Robbery, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 11:29 p.m.
Thursday, May 28
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Anthony Place, 6:22 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15800 block of Main Street, 6:26 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Independent Court, 6:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 6:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11600 block of Vernon Avenue, 7:43 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Victoria Street, 8:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Ramona and Walnut avenues, 2:04 p.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 4 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Martina Street, 5:04 p.m.
Theft, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 6:38 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Harrison Avenue, 11 p.m.
Friday, May 29
Possession of drug materials, 12600 block of Benson Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Vernon Avenue and Phillips Boulevard, 11:38 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2200 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:34 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13500 block of Calico Place, 10:26 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7400 block of Pine Avenue, 11:53 p.m.
Saturday, May 30
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 5:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
Identity theft, 6500 block of Harrington Court, 9:34 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Franklin Court, noon.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Stallion Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Wright Avenue, 9:37 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of 14th Street, 9:40 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 4100 block of Miguel Street, 10:57 p.m.
Sunday, May 31
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Adams Street, 12:45 a.m.
Robbery, 4500 block of Francis Avenue, 1:02 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 4:33 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11300 block of Vernon Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
Vandalism, Norton and Chino avenues, 11:47 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:26 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12500 block of Telephone Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
Monday, June 1
Burglary, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of San Antonio Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Fictitious check, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 3:25 p.m.
Tuesday, June 2
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of 10th Street, 7:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:20 p.m.
Wednesday, June 3
Identity theft, 13900 block of Ramona Avenue, midnight.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, May 27
Trespassing, 3300 block of Orange Grove Avenue, 8:12 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15700 block of Sprig Street, 10:22 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 2500 block of Moon Dust Drive, 11:01 a.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
Identity theft, 14700 block of Calle Otono, 1:04 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:48 p.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 9:46 p.m.
Thursday, May 28
Burglary, 1400 block of Carbon Canyon Road, 6:06 a.m.
Welfare fraud, 3200 block of Skyview Ridge, 12:31 p.m.
Identity theft, 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive, 1:52 p.m.
Fraud, 15800 block of Madelyn Court, 3:05 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3400 block of Royal Ridge Drive, 3:30 p.m.
Vandalism, Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, May 29
Stolen license plate, 15500 block of Outrigger Drive, 11:20 a.m.
Trespassing, 3600 block of Hillsdale Ranch Road, 12:23 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3400 block of Terrace Drive, 10:40 p.m.
Saturday, May 30
Drunk in public, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:57 a.m.
Shoplifting, 2500 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 9:52 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Peyton Drive, 10:09 a.m.
Mail theft, 13400 block of Ashcroft Court, 11:13 a.m.
Robbery, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 4:26 p.m.
Drunk, 4100 block of Valle Vista Drive, 9:20 p.m.
Sunday, May 31
Theft, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 8:41 a.m.
Monday, June 1
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Patina Court, 4:28 a.m.
Theft, 4900 block of Agate Road, 7:59 a.m.
Burglary, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 8:37 a.m.
Theft, 16400 block of Patina Court, 10:09 a.m.
Vandalism, Windmill Creek Road and Rancho Hills Drive, 12:51 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14800 block of Peyton Drive, 2:26 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4900 block of Agate Road, 3:34 p.m.
Tuesday, June 2
Theft, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
Burglary, 4800 block of Bird Farm Road, 10:08 a.m.
Theft, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15300 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 10:48 a.m.
Accidental firing of a gun, no injuries reported, 16400 block of Patina Court, 12:44 p.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:50 p.m.
Wednesday, June 3
Burglary, 3400 block of Terrace Drive, 11:54 a.m.
Vandalism, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
Assault, Hickory Lane and Rolling Ridge Drive, 3:17 p.m.
Assault, Jessica Lane and Parkcrest Drive, 6:49 p.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Rolling Ridge Road, 7:48 p.m.
