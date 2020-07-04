Chino Police Department
Wednesday, June 24
Vandalism, 12800 block of Russell Avenue, 3 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:22 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of San Antonio Avenue, 7:05 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 6300 block of Ortega Street, 11:43 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:28 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 8:03 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Carissa Avenue, 11 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Tamarisk Lane, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
Burglary, 3600 block of Chino Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
Burglary, 3500 block of Placentia Court, 2:19 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 3:40 a.m.
Vandalism, 13500 block of Central Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
Under the influence, 12600 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
Mail theft, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 5:50 p.m.
Theft, 15800 block of Euclid Avenue, 6 p.m.
Lost property, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, 6:11 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Benson Avenue, 8:28 p.m.
Friday, June 26
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 4:08 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6100 block of Salem Street, 5:41 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12200 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:08 a.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:58 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:49 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:20 a.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Norton Avenue, 7:16 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:11 a.m.
Vandalism, 11900 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:39 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 8:39 p.m.
Assault, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, 9:19 p.m.
Mail theft, 11800 block of Ostego Lane, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 2:29 a.m.
Vandalism, Chino and Fern avenues, 11:09 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12800 block of Conifer Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Olive Place, 2 p.m.
Assault, 4100 block of Alma Court, 2:02 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 2:03 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Raintree Place, 2:45 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 5:27 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4900 block of Riverside Drive, 6:30 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 8:51 p.m.
Monday, June 29
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of 18th Street, 3:25 a.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 7:02 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of 18th Street, 7:23 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Bernardo Court, 7:38 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Preciado Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 6:26 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Eisenhower Court, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Abacherli Avenue, 3:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:35 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 7 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, Chino and East End avenues, 7:51 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 6:39 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Oaks Avenue, 10 p.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Vandalism, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 12:45 p.m.
Theft, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, June 24
Driving under the influence, Monteverde Drive and Grand Avenue, 1:30 a.m.
Fraud, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 6:53 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
Robbery, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:32 a.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 5600 block of Stafford Court, 7:09 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 8:47 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Carbon Canyon Road and Rosemary Lane, 11:31 p.m.
Friday, June 26
Fraud, 4300 block of Stone Mountain Drive, 2:28 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 8:45 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Fairway Boulevard and Pheasant Street, 3:42 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Sunday, June 28
Burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 12:43 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:32 a.m.
Fraud, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 12:31 p.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of Aviano Lane, 12:59 p.m.
Monday, June 29
Burglary, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 1:39 a.m.
Fraud, 2200 block of Woodhollow Lane, 8:46 a.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:14 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Acorn Street and Buckingham Road, 7:19 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
Stolen vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:18 a.m.
Theft, 16400 block of Canyon Hills Road, 8:48 a.m.
Robbery, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:11 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:18 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:24 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Stone Mountain Drive, 9:22 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, noon.
Burglary, 14800 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 1:01 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:59 p.m.
