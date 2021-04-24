Drug take-back day today
Expired or unwanted medications can be turned in 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (April 24) at the Chino Hills Police Department during the 20th Nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Chino Hills Police will collect at its headquarters at 14077 Peyton Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center. The service is free and anonymous.
Information: 364-2000.
Sharps collection today
Chino Valley Fire District will host a free sharps waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (April 24) at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. “All sharps shall be in an approved sharps container,” according to Chino Valley Fire. “Unauthorized containers will not be accepted.”
New sharps containers can be picked up at the event, but container replacement is based on availability.
The event is only open to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino.
Proof of residency will be required. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Information: (909) 902-5280, ext. 8809.
Woman jailed after pursuit
A 26-year-old Pomona woman is facing several charges, including felony evading, after a short police pursuit April 14 that started in Chino ended when her car struck another car in Montclair.
Destinee Renee Sanchez is being held on $200,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run causing injury and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police tried to stop a driver for several vehicle violations at 1:15 p.m. in the 11300 block of Monte Vista Avenue, but the driver failed to stop and sped away at high speed, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“The vehicle collided into another car at the intersection of Ramona Avenue and Brooks Street in Montclair, and the driver fled on foot,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Officers quickly detained the driver, and a passenger identified as Jesse Guerrero, 25, of Chino.
The car had been reported stolen, the sergeant said.
“Inside the vehicle, officers located illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools,” Sgt. Jacquez said. Mr. Guerrero was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. He was also booked into the West Valley Detention Center.
“The driver of the other vehicle involved in the hit and run collision was transported and treated at a local hospital,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Two arrested off-road tire thefts
Two Los Angeles County men were taken into custody April 14 on suspicion of stealing $100,000 worth of off-road tires from three trailers in the city of Chino.
Jiles Gray, 36, of Los Angeles, and Jonathan Gray, 58, of Hawthorne were arrested at 6 a.m. about three hours after Chino police responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 16300 block of Fern Avenue in Chino.
Both men were found hiding in a heavily vegetated field near Pine Avenue and El Prado Road after a search by the Chino Police and Chino Hills police departments, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Officers were called at 2:45 a.m. on a report of a grand theft, learning two suspects had been seen on surveillance video, ramming a gate and stealing a trailer with off-road tires.
“Officers learned that the suspects had stolen two other trailers earlier in the night filled with additional off-road tires,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “During an area check, officers located one of the stolen trailers parked in the area.”
The officers also located someone inside a tractor-trailer that matched the description of a tractor-trailer that was used in the thefts.
“Officers attempted to stop the tractor, however, the (driver) failed to yield and drove around the business,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Eventually, the tractor-trailer stopped and two men ran.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft, conspiracy, felony vandalism and obstructing and delaying a police officer.
Burglary prompts search for suspect
A man found hiding in a backyard in Chino after a reported theft at a sporting goods store was arrested on several charges April 16.
Chino police were called at 11:45 a.m. to Big 5 Sporting Goods at 5250 Philadelphia St. at 11:45 a.m. on a report of a theft, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Officers learned that a male suspect had stolen merchandise from the business and fled in a vehicle before officers arrived,” the sergeant said. “Officers located the vehicle during an area check and conducted a traffic stop.”
When the vehicle stopped, the passenger ran.
The driver, identified as Rebecca Maldonado, 44, of Pomona, was arrested at the scene and booked on suspicion of possessing someone else’s drivers license and for possession of narcotics.
Chino Police searched the area for the passenger, who was found hiding in the backyard of a home in the 11800 block of Crystal Avenue in Chino at 12:22 p.m.
He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of possession of narcotics, felony vandalism, petty theft, and obstructing and delaying a police officer.
Burglary suspect jailed
Police in Chino arrested a 37-year-old Maywood man April 11 on suspicion of burglarizing a home in the 11400 block of Central Avenue in Chino.
Carlos Esequiel Medel was booked on $125,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Officers went to the home at 11:49 p.m. on a report of a burglary, the sergeant said.
“Officers learned that a man had found a key to the victim’s residence and used the key to unlock the front door and enter the residence,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The subject left the residence when the victim, who was inside the home, called the police.”
The officers found a man matching the suspect’s description. That man was in possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary tools and property belonging to the victim, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Man arrested in attempted murder
Chino police jailed a 39-year-old man April 10, eight days after he was suspected of attempted murder during a domestic violence incident at a home in the 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue in the College Park area of Chino.
Kalun Laron Braggs was arrested at 4:37 p.m., according to San Bernardino County jail records.
“Before Mr. Braggs could be taken into custody, he ran from officers and entered his residence,” said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez. “Mr. Braggs exited his residence minutes later and submitted to arrest without further incident.”
Jail records show Mr. Braggs was released from jail at 10:05 p.m. April 13, pending the filing of charges by the San Bernardino County District Attorney.
Sgt. Jacquez said Mr. Braggs was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and willful cruelty to a child.
Youth Forum April 28
Chino Police Department will host a Youth Forum on Wednesday, April 28 that will be recorded and shared soon on its social media platforms.
Panelists will consist of our School Resource Officers and students from Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools.
“The purpose of this forum is to continue to grow and strengthen our youth and police relationships allowing for open and honest conversations,” police said.
Information: facebook.com/chinopolicedept.
Bike and Hot Rod show May 22
The 12th annual Chino Valley Fire Foundation Bike and Hot Rod show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Information: chinovalley firefoundation.com.
