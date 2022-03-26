Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 16
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Daniels Street, 7 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2 p.m.
Robbery, 12800 block of 13th Street, 2:52 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 3:41 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
Theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13700 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:43 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 1:05 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5:26 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10 a.m.
Sending obscene manner depicting a minor, 13500 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
Vandalism, 12700 block of Carissa Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14700 block of Marquette Avenue, noon.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4700 block of Liberty Street, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Edison Avenue, 6:13 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13800 block of Dartmouth Court, 7 p.m.
Vandalism, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14300 block of Haverford Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Assault, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:29 p.m.
Friday, March 18
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:52 a.m.
Burglary, 6700 block of Bartlett Street, 3:28 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 9:37 a.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Soestern Court, 2 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6500 block of Potomac Drive, 4 p.m.
Possession of a bank card without consent and with intent to sell, 16000 block of Sunshine Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Edison and Whitebark avenues, 5:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12600 block of Orgren Avenue, 9 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:04 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Vandalism, 13500 block of Frady Avenue, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:52 a.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Lewis Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12;10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
Driving under the influence, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 12:06 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 3:19 a.m.
Identity theft, 14900 block of Central Avenue, 3:44 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:55 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 2:53 p.m.
Offensive words in a public place, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Benson Avenue, 10:46 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Copra Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Monday, March 21
Assault, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:08 a.m.
Identity theft, 6800 block of Palmer Court, 3:01 a.m.
Theft, 12900 block of San Marcos Place, 5:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 1:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 1:42 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6300 block of Southwestern Street, 10:38 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of East End Avenue, 2:24 a.m.
Mail theft, 5100 block of Revere Street, 8:03 a.m.
Vandalism, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
Child abuse, 4400 block of Roosevelt Street, 4:48 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
Possession of drug materials, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 16
Theft, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 10:10 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Descanso Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Fraud, 2300 block of Cottonwood Trail, 2:21 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 1:41 a.m.
Possession of marijuana, 15600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:30 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:16 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:33 p.m.
Friday, March 18
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 1:47 p.m.
Minor in possession of alcohol, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:50 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
Theft, 4200 block of Ironwood Drive, 1:13 a.m.
Theft, 4400 block of Sawgrass Court, 10:26 a.m.
Burglary, Country Club and Sierra Vista drives, 1:39 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Carbon Canyon Road, 8:01 p.m.
Monday, March 21
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 11:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Hanover Way, 12:36 p.m.
Identity theft, 6700 block of Cattle Creek Drive, 4:09 p.m.
Identity theft, 16700 block of Tamarind Court, 4:53 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Bane Canyon Road, 5 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
Vandalism, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Vandalism, 3400 block of Grand Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Burglary, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 9:01 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 2:50 p.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:53 p.m.
Theft, 15400 block of Elm Lane, 5:54 p.m.
Robbery, 4200 block of El Molino Boulevard, 11:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
Stolen vehicle, 15600 block of San Jose Avenue, 9:04 a.m.
Under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 2:17 p.m.
Theft of vehicle parts, Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.