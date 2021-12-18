Molestation suspect arrested
Chino police jailed a 43-year-old man Dec. 9 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor several times over the past two years, the Chino Police Department reported.
Mario Irineo Gutierrez is being held on $1.5 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of multiple child molestation crimes, including sodomy of a victim under 10 years old, aggravated sexual assault of a minor under 14 years old, and continuous sexual abuse.
“The investigation is ongoing due to the severity of the charges,” said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Chino police officers were called at 12:13 p.m. Dec. 9 to an elementary school in Ontario for a child molestation investigation, the sergeant said.
“Mr. Irineo was contacted by officers and taken into custody without incident,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Jail records show the suspect was arrested at 3:28 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Sixth St. in Ontario.
Car strikes, kills woman
A 77-year-old Chino woman was killed last Saturday afternoon after being struck by a car in the 13100 block of East End Avenue, between Riverside Drive and Chino Avenue, in the unincorporated area of Chino.
The victim has not been publicly identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office or the California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga office.
The collision took place at 5:47 p.m. and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene 12 minutes later by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics.
No details of the crash have been released by the California Highway Patrol investigators.
Catalytic converters stolen
Chino Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of three vehicles used by suspects involved in the theft of 11 catalytic converter thefts from a business in Chino, the department reported Tuesday.
The first vehicle is described as a white sedan with sunroof, black trunk top, black hood, no front bumper, black wheels, and unknown plates.
Second vehicle is a white BMW with sunroof and unknown plates and the third is a white four-door with unknown plates, possibly a Cadillac. Chino police said the suspects are described as Hispanic male adults, 20 to 25 years old, 5-feet-8 to 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds.
Anyone with information can call (909) 334-3009 or email agil@chionpd.org. Case number is #21-10281.
