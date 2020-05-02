Bids sought for fire station remodel
Chino Valley Fire District will accept bids for the remodeling of staff bathrooms and flooring replacement for Station 66 at 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Bids will be accepted until 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at fire district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center. Bidders can obtain a copy of the contract and official bidding forms at district headquarters or online at cvifd.org under the “Request for Proposals” link.
Information: 902-5260.
Trespassing suspect arrested
A 35-year-old Chino Hills man arrested twice on suspicion of trespassing on the same property twice in the past month was jailed a third time Sunday afternoon and a fourth time Monday morning for the same crime, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Allen Christopher Carroll was booked Sunday afternoon into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a charge of aggravated felony trespassing on a property in the 15000 block of Hibiscus Avenue but was released the same day because of California’s Emergency Bail Schedule for most misdemeanor and felony offenses to be set at $0, said Deputy C. Mitchell.
He was arrested again by Chino Hills Police at 10:17 a.m. Monday at the same home on suspicion of trespassing and threatening to harm the victim, the deputy said.
This time, a judge set the suspect’s bail at $50,000 after a request from Chino Hills Police for a bail enhancement for the safety of the victim, according to jail records.
Man arrested for stolen car
Deputies in Chino Hills arrested a 20-year-old Pomona man April 24 on suspicion of possessing a stolen car in the intersection of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue.
Brian Keith Miranda was jailed and released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
His bail was set at $0 because of California’s Emergency Bail schedule for many misdemeanor and felony arrestees because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chino Hills police stopped the driver of a car at 8:27 p.m. because the car had been reported stolen in Ontario, said Deputy J. Vasconcelos.
A law enforcement badge reported stolen from the Claremont Police Department was found inside the car, the deputy said. Jail records show Mr. Miranda was arrested at 9:14 p.m. and released the next morning at 5:07 a.m.
Forged checks leads to arrest
Deputies in Chino Hills arrested a 35-year-old Montclair man Monday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of multiple forged checks.
Ethan Ray was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and was released on $0 because of California’s Emergency Bail Schedule for most misdemeanor and felony crimes.
He was arrested at 5:47 p.m. and released from the jail at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday, records show.
Deputies were on a proactive patrol in the parking lot of the Lowe’s store at 13251 Peyton Drive when they contacted the suspect, said Deputies D. Lavender and E. Negron.
Mr. Ray was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision from a previous burglary conviction, according to Chino Hills Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.