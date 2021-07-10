Chino Police Department
Wednesday, June 30
Mail theft, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1:30 a.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 7700 block of Spring Hill Street, 11:07 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Theft, 7400 block of Kimball Avenue, 11:57 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Rice Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
Robbery, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:49 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Possession of a drug materials, 14600 block of Central Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Child cruelty, 12900 block of Homestead Place, 12:50 a.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:27 a.m.
Failure to remove property, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 7:40 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
Fraud, 11300 block of Central Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
Identity theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
False identification given to a police officer, Fourth and D streets, 3:16 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
Embezzle a leased or rented vehicle, 8600 block of Founders Grove Street, 6:43 p.m.
Assault, 12500 block of Mountain Avenue, 8 p.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:11 p.m.
Assault, 4400 block of Marigold Drive, 9:48 p.m.
Burglary, 8700 block of Festival Street, 10 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:08 p.m.
Friday, July 2
Possession of a controlled substance, 6600 block of Walnut Avenue, 8:06 a.m.
Theft, 14000 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
Assault, 8000 block of Pine Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13200 block of Third Street, 4:20 p.m.
Carjacking, Chino Hills Parkway near the 71 Freeway, 4:56 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of East End Avenue, 5 p.m.
Child abuse, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Walnut and Ross avenues, 8:33 p.m.
Robbery, 8200 block of Garden Gate Street, 9:12 p.m.
Harmful matter sent with intent to seduce child, 5400 block of Gettysburg Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
Nuisance, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 10:07 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
Theft from a motor vehicle, 5800 block of Kimball Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Don Julian Avenue, 1:15 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 4:50 a.m.
Failure to remove property, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 6:52 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 7:09 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of Norton Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 13100 block of 19th Street, 7:55 a.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Don Julian Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4800 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5100 block of B Street, 3:12 p.m.
Theft, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 18th and C streets, 3:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12000 block of Vernon Avenue, 4 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Ninth Street, 9:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 11:04 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
Vandalism, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 2 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 13500 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:26 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5000 block of Hancock Street, 8:05 a.m.
Boat theft, 16700 block of Euclid Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
Assault with intent to rape, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
Assault, 8400 block of Flight Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Kimball and Meadow Valley avenues, 8:07 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:22 p.m.
Possession of illegal fireworks, 6200 block of Grant Street, 9:32 p.m.
Monday, July 5
Vandalism, 13700 block of Amsterdam Avenue, 12:11 a.m.
Vandalism, 5300 block of G Street, 3:44 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:38 p.m.
Tuesday, July 6
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:59 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:09 a.m.
Willful discharge of a firearm, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Schaefer Avenue, 11 a.m.
Robbery, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:39 p.m.
Burglary, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 3 p.m.
Discharge of a firearm, Satterfield Way and Notre Dame Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Lee Court, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:48 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, June 30
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16600 block of Cerulean Court, 11:18 a.m.
Burglary, 3500 block of Glen Ridge Drive, 7:26 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:03 a.m.
Identity theft, 1700 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 3:15 p.m.
Friday, July 2
Identity theft, 3000 block of Sunny Glen Court, 8:49 a.m.
Identity theft, 2700 block of Eagle Crest Road, 9:21 a.m.
Theft, 14000 block of Country Walk Lane, 5:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
Assault, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:55 a.m.
Fraudulent credit application, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 9:18 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 3:49 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15400 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 11:21 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2400 block of Cottonwood Trail, 10:29 p.m.
Monday, July 5
Bicycle theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:45 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 2:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 10:41 p.m.
Tuesday, July 6
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:02 a.m.
Vandalism, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
Fraud, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:32 p.m.
Fraud, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:37 p.m.
Vandalism, 3800 block of Bayberry Drive, 1:47 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Central Avenue and El Prado Road, 4:05 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Hazelwood Drive and Buckingham Road, 9:41 p.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Hedgerow Lane, 9:57 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Possession of a controlled substance, Red Barn Court and Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:25 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:39 a.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:55 a.m.
Assault, 14600 block of Prairieview Circle, 10:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 4100 block of El Molino Boulevard, 4:07 p.m.
