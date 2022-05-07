Chino police sergeant retires
Chino Police Sgt. Kendall McIver retired Sunday after 34 years with the department.
He was hired as a police cadet in 1988, a reserve officer in 1991 and a full-time officer in 1994. During his career, he worked as a school resource officer, a K-9 handler, detective and patrol supervisor.
Sgt. McIver was promoted to corporal in 2008 and sergeant in 2018.
He was a founding member of the Chino Police Department’s Honor Guard and the Mobile Field Force Team and was K-9 Unit supervisor since 2018.
Sgt. McIver volunteered at the West End YMCA and earned the Champion of Youth award from the YMCA for his work with children.
His Cops and Kids program had Chino police officers visit elementary schools in the city.
Two killed in crash
Two people, a 30-year-old motorcyclist from Ontario and a 69-year-old man from Chino, were killed in an early-morning crash Friday at Central and Francis avenues in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.
Officers were called at 12:12 a.m. on a report of a motorcycle and a sedan colliding in the intersection, police said in a statement Friday morning.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Central Avenue and collided with the sedan as it was turning northbound on Central Avenue from eastbound Francis Avenue,” the statement read.
The motorcyclist, identified as Roberto Huizar-Pineda of Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Sedan, David Hur of Chino, was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital where he died, police said.
Witnesses to the collision are asked to call Officer Alex Courtney in the Chino Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (909) 334-3170 or email acourtney@chinopd.org.
Wildfire training next week
Chino Valley Fire District will conduct wildfire training from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, Tuesday, May 10 and Friday, May 13 in the open space near Hidden Trails Elementary School, north of Eucalyptus Avenue in Chino Hills.
A water-dropping helicopter will be used and firefighters from nearby cities will take part in the training, fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said.
Fire Chief Dave Williams said, “the drill will offer a great training opportunity ahead of the upcoming fire season because it focuses on communication, working under Unified Command and other critical components of wildland firefighting.”
Fire district officials recommend property owners maintain 100 feet of defensible space around their homes and hardening their home with fire resistant building materials.
Residents should clear combustible materials around the home and landscape yards with drought-tolerant, fire-resistant plants, fire officials said.
Information: chinovalley fire.org.
Pursuit suspect arrested in Pomona
Chino police jailed a 36-year-old Norco woman Monday morning on suspicion of leading officers on a short pursuit and crashing her car into three vehicles on the 71 Freeway at Rio Rancho Road in Pomona.
Heather Bias was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of felony evading, false impersonation and possession of drug materials.
Officers talked with a woman who was sitting inside a vehicle at 7:40 a.m. at the Park and Ride lot at 3321 Chino Ave., Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“The woman provided officers with false identifying information and fled from the scene at a high rate of speed,” the sergeant said. Officers initially pursued the woman but decided to discontinue the pursuit for the safety of the public.”
Minutes later, the suspect’s car struck three cars on the Rio Rancho Road off-ramp and ran. She was arrested shortly after, Sgt. Jacquez said. No injuries were reported.
Molestation suspect arrested
Chino police jailed a 36-year-old man April 27 on suspicion of sexually molesting a child, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Aaron Mendez, of Chino, is being held on $500,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Officers were called at 2 p.m. April 27 to a Chino school after mandated reporters at the school told officers about a possible sexual molestation, learning a man had allegedly sexually assaulted the teen, police said.
Mr. Mendez was arrested at 3:59 p.m. after he was located inside his car at Walnut Park, 4600 Walnut Ave. in Chino.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Sharps collection May 14
Residents can dispose of used needles, syringes and lancets at a Chino Valley Fire District collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Residents can also dispose of their sharps throughout the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 1430 Cucamonga Ave. Ontario and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2824 E. W St., San Bernardino.
Information: chinovalley fire.org or (909) 902-5260.
DUI checkpoint held
Chino Police conducted a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. this morning (May 7) after Champion press time.
Locations of checkpoints are not announced in advance. “DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” Chino police said in a statement. “The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.”
Robbery suspect jailed
Police in Chino arrested a 27-year-old transient April 29 after a report of an attempted alcohol theft at the 7-Eleven store at Central and Francis avenues in Chino.
Andrew Tovar was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of robbery and resisting arrest, Chino police said.
Officers were called at 9:48 p.m. to 5288 Francis Ave. on a report of a fight, learning someone tried to steal alcohol and fought with an employee.
The suspect was caught minutes later.
