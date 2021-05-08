Chino Police Department
Wednesday, April 28
Burglary, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 6:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Euclid Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Telephone Avenue, 6 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 9 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 1:47 a.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Central Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Riverside Drive and 14th Street, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 30
Burglary, 13500 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:41 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Marquette Avenue, 4:22 a.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Willamette Avenue, 7:10 a.m.
Saturday, May 1
Burglary, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 8:02 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, 8:16 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Legacy Park Street and Chino Corona Road, 3 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
Sunday, May 2
Possession of a stolen firearm, 13900 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:17 a.m.
Assault, 13600 block of Daisy Court, 12:32 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 3 a.m.
Burglary, 6200 block of Grant Street, 3:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:26 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Carmen Street, 4:52 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 7:18 a.m.
Burglary, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, 7:30 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
Monday, May 3
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Boxwood Lane, 3:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6900 block of Riverside Drive, 6:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Benson Avenue, 8:28 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Theft, 13300 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 2:57 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Roswell Avenue, 9:50 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
False imprisonment, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:27 a.m.
Wednesday, May 5
Assault, 13500 block of Third Street, 3:32 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Vandalism, 6400 block of Marymount Street, 6 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, April 28
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Steeple Chase Drive, 10:01 a.m.
Vandalism, 5500 block of Grenview Way, 10:14 a.m.
Fraud, 3000 block of Morningside Drive, 1 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:58 p.m.
Fraud, 4400 block of Ironwood Drive, 4:06 p.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Village Drive, 8:52 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17600 block of Colonial Court, 7:27 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Peyton Drive and Skyview Ridge, 8:40 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of La Sierra Drive, 11:36 a.m.
Fraud, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:55 p.m.
Friday, April 30
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 8:27 a.m.
Fraud, 1400 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 9:29 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 17800 block of Lone Ranger Trail, 10:39 a.m.
Theft, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
Assault, 14000 block of City Center Drive, 1:28 p.m.
Theft, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 6:41 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Elinvar Drive, 8:23 p.m.
Vandalism, 15900 block of Avenal Court, 11:06 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Stolen vehicle, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
Sunday, May 2
Burglary, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Village Center Drive, 6:09 p.m.
Monday, May 3
Bad check offense, 13500 block of Treasure Way, 9:55 a.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:26 a.m.
Assault, 2900 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:53 p.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Trail View Lane, 8:53 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:18 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3400 block of Terrace Drive, 2:15 p.m.
Fraud, 2500 block of Moon Dust Drive, 3:25 p.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road, 6:49 p.m.
Assault, 15200 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
Burglary, 13300 block of Emerald Way, 11:58 a.m.
Fraud, 15600 block of Altamira Drive, 12:29 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:34 p.m.
Fraud, 6300 block of Sunny Meadow Lane, 4:28 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2400 block of Brookhaven Drive, 5:04 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Pipeline Avenue and Rosewood Way, 8:54 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Butterfield Ranch Road and Sagebrush Street, 11:03 p.m.
