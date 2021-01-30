Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Mail theft, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 4:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, 6 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 9 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:22 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Mail theft, 8600 block of Festival Street, midnight.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 12:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Identity theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Serra Avenue, 3 p.m.
Using a false compartment to store a controlled substance, 3700 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:35 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of 10th Street, 5:11 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, 12:31 a.m.
Mail theft, 5600 block of Dover Street, 2:42 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of 13th Street, 5:33 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Phillips Boulevard, 6:12 p.m.
Burglary, 12600 block of Oaks Avenue, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Carroll Avenue, 8 a.m.
Mail theft, 13000 block of Wren Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, noon.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
Mail theft, 4800 block of Allesandro Street, 2:29 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of 14th Street, 8 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 11 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Alexandria Place, 12:25 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11700 block of Yorba Avenue, 3 a.m.
Identity theft, 12300 block of Magnolia Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1 p.m.
Robbery, 4200 block of Chino Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16600 block of Johnson Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Lincoln Avenue, 11 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:39 a.m.
Fraudulent possession of a scanning device, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, noon.
Sexual assault, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 12:23 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Fifth Street, 4:05 p.m.
Burglary, Main and Forest Park streets, 6 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 6 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6800 block of Corybus Street, 7 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Columbus Street, 8 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5100 block of Union Street, 8:36 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Stolen vehicle, 11700 block of Yorba Avenue, 4 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Serene Court, 4:41 a.m.
Stolen vehicle 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:30 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Theft, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Park Place, midnight.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of East End Avenue, 11:56 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:08 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:36 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
Drunk in public, 3200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:36 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Possession of a controlled substance, Calle Madrid and Eucalyptus Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 11:26 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Los Serranos Country Club Drive and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 11:32 a.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:13 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 1400 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 9:05 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2100 block of Grand Avenue, 9:39 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of Picasso Drive, 7 p.m.
Identity theft, 16600 block of China Berry Court, 8:58 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Burglary, 16600 block of Timberview Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15700 block of Country Club Drive, 10:25 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Monteverde Drive, 11:58 a.m.
Assault, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:32 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2300 block of Via La Mesa, 2:15 p.m.
Under the influence, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:21 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Sweet Grass Lane, 4:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Via San Remo, 6:38 p.m.
Fraudulent credit application, Sundown and Homeridge lanes, 10:23 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:38 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13700 block of Monteverde Drive, 2:07 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
Burglary, 15700 block of Bluff Side Court, 11:23 a.m.
Theft, 5300 block of Buttonwood Court, 1:07 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Grand Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 1:22 p.m.
Under the influence, 3700 block of Garden Court, 5:41 p.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Roma Court, 6:55 p.m.
Welfare fraud, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:47 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Stolen vehicle, 4500 block of Fairway Boulevard, 8:46 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 13400 block of Veranda Cove, 12:25 p.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 12:26 p.m.
Vandalism, 2100 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 12:48 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Lugo Avenue and Montecito Drive, 1:40 p.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 9:54 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2800 block of Woodsorrel Drive, 12:40 p.m.
