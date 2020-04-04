Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 25
Forgery, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of La Causey Court, 2:30 a.m.
Burglary, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 6:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of Oneida Court, 10:18 a.m.
Mail theft, 3600 block of Arvidson Court, 10:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11600 block of Vernon Avenue, 3:53 p.m.
Robbery, Russell Avenue and Riverside Drive, 4:30 p.m.
Intent to annoy or harass, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 9:33 p.m.
Thursday, March 26
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, midnight.
Friday, March 27
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Magnolia Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 8700 block of Merrill Avenue, 6:43 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12700 block of Oaks Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
Theft, 13300 block of Central Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Euclid Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
Fictitious check, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 8:49 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13300 block of Benson Avenue, 11:46 p.m.
Saturday, March 28
Possession of drug materials, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 2:44 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 6:36 a.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 11:46 p.m.
Sunday, March 29
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 3:56 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 4:53 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 8:55 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Carrillo Street, 4:30 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:55 p.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Park Street, 7:32 p.m.
Monday, March 30
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:07 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6100 block of Edison Avenue, 3:02 p.m.
Tuesday, March 31
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 12900 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:12 a.m.
Burglary, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, 12:14 p.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of 12th Street, 4:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:26 p.m.
Wednesday, April 1
Burglary, 13500 block of Benson Avenue, 7:32 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 25
Burglary, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:15 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Bayberry Drive, 12:19 p.m.
Thursday, March 26
Shoplifting, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:28 p.m.
Vandalism, 1600 block of Falling Star Lane, 6:46 p.m.
Friday, March 27
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 7:10 a.m.
Identity theft, 2500 block of Paseo Del Palacio, 10:17 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:42 p.m.
Saturday, March 28
Stolen vehicle, 3600 block of Daisy Drive, 8:33 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:26 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 4:04 p.m.
Under the influence, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:56 p.m.
Sunday, March 29
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive, 1:20 p.m.
Monday, March 30
Burglary, 11800 block of Roswell Avenue, 5:59 a.m.
Under the influence, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 7:51 a.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Eagle Canyon Drive, 8:50 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:31 a.m.
Pick pocket, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
Tuesday, March 31
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:07 p.m.
Wednesday, April 1
Stolen vehicle, 3500 block of Bayberry Drive, 10:46 p.m.
