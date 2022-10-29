Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Identity theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Identity theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, midnight.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:42 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14500 block of Yorba Avenue, 4:20 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6000 block of Rosa Court, 5 a.m.
Assault, Magnolia Avenue and Joaquin Street, 8:10 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Mills Avenue and County Road, 9:54 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Joy Court, 10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:09 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
Theft with intent to sell, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 11900 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 4 p.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:09 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, midnight.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 5800 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:31 a.m.
Burglary, 16400 block of El Prado Road, 4:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Ninth Street, 11:23 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 12:41 a.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:42 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:49 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 3:24 p.m.
Theft, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Assault, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:44 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Carissa Avenue, 6:35 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6800 block of Dublin Drive, 1:30 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:48 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:05 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:02 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
Theft, 14800 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 2:23 a.m.
Assault, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 6:02 a.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Orgren Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Telephone Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:06 p.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Fern Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24
Robbery, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5:59 a.m.
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14700 block of Yorba Court, 8:32 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:51 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 5:47 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Norton and Chino avenues, 6:22 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:08 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Euclid Avenue, 12:48 a.m.
Robbery, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:43 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15900 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 11 a.m.
Theft, 14000 block of Magnolia Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16000 block of Windmill Street, 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 7 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Burglary, 13700 block of Moonshadow Place, 9:39 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:57 p.m.
Assault, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
Drunk in public, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 10:42 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Theft, 14800 block of Peyton Drive, 7:42 a.m.
Theft from a coin-operated machine, 14200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:30 a.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Paddington Circle, 5:36 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:19 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Drunk in public, 4700 block of Golden Road, 3:59 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:46 a.m.
Fraud, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
Fraud, 13800 block of Peyton Drive, 10:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 12:07 p.m.
Dog theft, 15000 block of Ashwood Lane, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Burglary, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:55 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:51 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Assault, 12900 block of Sundown Lane, 12:40 a.m.
Theft, 14300 block of Autumn Hill Lane, 5:17 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Stone Canyon Road, 10:12 a.m.
Mail theft, 3700 block of Honeysuckle Drive, 4:25 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2400 block of Moon Dust Drive, 1:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Ironwood Drive, 5:05 a.m.
Mail theft, Chino Hills Parkway and Carbon Canyon Road, 6:29 a.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Treasure Way, 9:15 a.m.
Identity theft, 6000 block of Ridgegate Drive, 4:19 p.m.
Identity theft, 2200 block of Wandering Ridge Drive, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Carrying a concealed firearm, Brookwood Lane and Butterfield Ranch Road, 12:58 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Murray Avenue and Bird Farm Road, 4:21 a.m.
Trespassing, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 2:06 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Bad check offense, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Vista Grande Drive, 12:22 p.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Gosling Court, 8:10 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 block of Wandering Ridge Drive, 8:13 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.