Break-in at English Springs Park
A 60-year-old Pomona man was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of breaking into a locked car and stealing items at English Springs Park, on Grand Avenue at Chino Hills Parkway, in Chino Hills.
Bryant Nellum was taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a single count of vehicle burglary, Chino Hills Police reported.
He was released on bail at 2:42 p.m. the next day, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
The Chino Hills Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team was conducting an operation at the park after an increase of vehicle break-ins, deputies said. At that time, a man was seen breaking into a locked vehicle.
“Deputies arrested Mr. Nellum and recovered additional suspected stolen items,” a police statement read.
Residents should lock their vehicles, roll up windows and not leave valuable items in plain sight, police said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
Checkpoint nets one arrest
One person was arrested for driving under the influence and 21 drivers were cited during a Chino Police Department DUI checkpoint Aug. 19 in the 5000 block of Riverside Drive.
More than 1,500 drivers were screened. The citations were written to drivers without a license or driving on a suspended license, police said.
Illegal firearm found in car
Chino Hills police jailed a 39-year-old man early Tuesday morning on suspicion of being a felon in possession of an illegal firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
Alfanso Gregory Ortiz, of Montclair, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was released on bail, county jail records show.
Deputies did a vehicle check on a car at 1:16 a.m. in the 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, finding the driver was in possession of controlled substances, Deputy J. Vasconcelos said.
A search of the car turned up a firearm, which did not have a serial number, the deputy said.
DUI patrols in Chino, Chino Hills
The Chino and Chino Hills police departments will seek drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5 under a specialized patrol operation funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair,” said Chino Hills Deputy Sokly Chau. “Police ask residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families by buckling up, avoiding distractions behind the wheel, following the speed limit, and not driving impaired.”
Information: Chino Police, (909) 628-1234; Chino Hills Police, (909) 364-2000.
Community Academy to begin
Chino Police will host a Fall Community Academy for residents 18 and over to get an overview of Chino Police Department operations.
The 10-week course will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Nov. 17. The deadline to submit an application is Monday, Sept. 5.
Residents will learn different aspects of Chino Police work through presentations, demonstrations and hands-on activities including patrol operations, SWAT, K9, and crisis negotiations.
Participants will need to pass a minimal background check. Information: chinopd.wufoo.com/forms/po1nuh00lokccb/.
